Google Pixel 7a is reportedly hitting stores sooner and with a higher price tag

What you need to know

Google Pixel 7a is the next mid-range smartphone to be unveiled at Google I/O 2023.

The device could hit the stores as early as May following its official reveal.

The Pixel 6a launched at $449, but prospective buyers will likely have to shell out $50 more for the successor.

Any “Pixel A” series phone launch is often a highly anticipated event in the Android community every year, as it brings a toned-down and affordable version of Google's flagship series. The Pixel 7a is no different, and we expect the phone will bring plenty of great value for consumers. And while we expect the phone to be announced at Google I/O 2023, a new rumor hints that the phone will be available to purchase sooner rather than later.

Going by the Pixel 6a timeline, one would expect that the Pixel 7a wouldn't hit stores for at least a couple of months post-launch. However, that may not be the case, according to tipster SnoopyTech, who implies that the alleged Pixel 7a will likely arrive at retail stores in the next two weeks, ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event.

This suggests that the launch date of Pixel 7a, the much-anticipated cost-effective phone, will likely fall in line with the I/O event.

Pixel 7a is set to arrive at retail-stores within the next 14 days, so ready to launch @Google #IO2023. No new signs of the Pixel Fold (yet?). And no, there is no “Jade” colour of the Pixel 7a, different to recent reports.April 16, 2023 See more

Furthermore, a Tweet from Jon Prosser indicates that the launch will happen on May 10 (the day Google I/O 2023 kicks off) and that the phone will be "available for purchase immediately."

9to5 further corroborates the claim, noting that the Pixel 7a won't actually be available in stores until May 11. Additionally, the alleged pricing of the Pixel 7a is likely to be set at $499 this year, a $50 increase from the launch price of the Pixel 6a. It's not too surprising, given the expected upgrades coming to the phone, although, like the 6a, we expect the 7a may receive plenty of deals and discounts.

Launching the Pixel 7a immediately following Google I/O could be a strategic move as Google might want to provide a wider gap between these new devices and its upcoming Pixel 8 series.

Google Pixel 7a is nonetheless the next most anticipated affordable Android phone, as it's expected to bring new camera improvements alongside the new Google Tensor G2 chipset. Earlier leaks have pointed out that we could finally see a 90Hz refresh rate display, the first on a Pixel A-series phone.

Hopefully, Google can do a better job in terms of pricing than it did with the Pixel 6a in India. Speaking of, Prosser further assures that the 6a wouldn't be discontinued this year, which means it could get a lot cheaper when the Pixel 7a hits the stores.

In other news, Snoopy further implies in their Tweet that there is no sign of Pixel Fold as of yet, although Prosser states that we could see the search giant unveil its first foldable device during I/O, with the phone set to hit the stores in the coming months.