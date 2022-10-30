Google Pixel 7a rumors hint at a huge upgrade over previous models

What you need to know

The upcoming Google Pixel 7a is rumored to have flagship-level specs.

Google's next Pixel A-series model might include a premium camera similar to the Pixel 6 series.

The phone will also reportedly feature wireless charging and a ceramic body.

Google's next mid-range smartphone model may not be so mid-range after all, at least in terms of specs, according to rumors that were collated by the folks at 9to5Google (opens in new tab). The pieces of evidence suggest that the Pixel 7a will feature a flagship-style body and hardware.

According to an earlier leak from Digital Chat Station, Google is developing a new model that will use the same Tensor G2 chipset as the Google Pixel 7 series. While this phone appears to be a flagship model, 9to5 suggests that it could be the Pixel 7a due to the similar camera sensor arrangement as "Lynx," which is rumored to be the codename for the next Pixel A-series device.

The body might also be a significant upgrade over past models. Rumor has it that the Pixel 7a will ship with a ceramic body, whereas the Google Pixel 6a and older models have a plastic back panel (aluminum for the Pixel 5a). The upgrades don't seem to stop there, as the next-generation device will supposedly support wireless charging, which isn't common in many of the best cheap Android phones.

Another huge improvement is possible in the camera department. According to rumors, the Pixel 7a will have a flagship-level camera, featuring a GN1 sensor from Samsung. This is the same camera sensor found on the 50MP cameras of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Furthermore, the phone is tipped to have a Sony-made IMX787 sensor for telephoto and an IMX712 sensor for ultra-wide shooting. For selfies, the device's front camera will purportedly be equipped with an IMX712 sensor.

This is not to say that the Pixel 6a's camera is subpar. However, while its camera takes good pictures, it falls far short of the image quality of its flagship counterparts.

The aforementioned specs are not typically associated with a mid-range phone, so these rumors leave us wondering whether Google will sell the upcoming device at an affordable price, as it did with its predecessor.