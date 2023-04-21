The Pixel 7a may be the latest Google smartphone to support Face Unlock

What you need to know

A rumor suggests the Pixel 7a could support face unlock.

The device's face unlock could be limited much like the Pixel 7 series where it can only be used to open your phone.

The Pixel 7a is rumored to have a $500 price tag and could launch sometime in May.

Google's upcoming affordable smartphone may borrow a feature from its larger 7 series siblings. Known Twitter leaker SnoopTech posted a few screenshots in regards to the Pixel 7a's renderings but also included a look at potential support for face unlock.

The screenshots are quite low-res (and we don't want you squinting to death), so the face unlock's alleged description reads, "When you set up Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock, your phone will ask for your fingerprint when you wear a mask or are in a dark area."

Google's face unlock software didn't make it to the previous Pixel 6 series but it did finally debut with the Pixel 7 series in the latter half of 2022. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro use the front-facing camera and machine learning model to capture the user's face to unlock the phone. Due to this, this software isn't strong enough to be considered useful for security purposes (such as making payments) as it's only a Class 1 biometric. It's more convenient than anything else.

Thus, it may be a safe bet to assume that the Pixel 7a's face unlock software may be limited in the same regard.

Visually, some images leaked showcasing the Pixel 7a from all its good sides. Its overall design keeps things pretty similar to last year's Pixel 7 series release with its camera shelf and glossy glass back panel. That camera shelf is rumored to contain a dual array featuring a 64MP Sony IMX787 and a 12MP ultra-wide angeled lens.

Additionally, it looks like the Pixel 7a will launch with a 6.1-inch Full HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It may also be powered by the Tensor G2 chip.

Recently, rumors spread about the Pixel 7a's potential $500 price tag, suggesting the device could hit the shelves as early as May. Google I/O 2023 is set for May 10, when we will (hopefully) learn more about a few other products, such as the Pixel Fold.