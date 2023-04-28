Leaked Pixel 7a colorway may be the best one yet

What you need to know

Google Pixel 7a might come in yet another colorway.

After the blue hue was previously revealed, a new Coral color option surfaces on the web.

We might expect a total of four colorways, including grey and white.

The renders and leaks of the Pixel 7a always seem to continue, even to this point. Be it renders, case leaks, specs information, you name it, and all the information is already available before the launch. We've already seen leaks of the Pixel 7a colorways, and now a new leak brings a new color variant of the upcoming device.

Leaker Evan Blass has put out a new image of the alleged Pixel 7a featuring an all-new coral color hue. We think it looks much prettier than the blue hue, which was leaked a while ago and was also stunning. It means we can expect the upcoming mid-range device from Google to sport two new color hues next to traditional white and black color variants.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The approach with the alleged Pixel 7a colorway is somewhat different, but it's a nice departure from the Pixel 7’s Lemon Grass shade. Google introduced an orange color hue with its Pixel 4 series lineup, with an orange back and power button featuring the same. The bright color was contrasted with a black frame.

From the leaked image, the Pixel 7a is wholly wrapped in a more pink-orange (read: coral) hue. The power and volume rockers and the metal frame around the cameras also feature the same coral shade, which looks unique in its own way.

While the earlier leaks have indicated we would see only three color variants this time, it looks like the search giant would also add this color as an exclusive color variant, presumably only for online sale or to select regions, as Samsung does with some of its Galaxy smartphones.

Meanwhile, in other news, MySmartPrice obtained some official marketing materials for the alleged Pixel 7a ahead of launch, which appear to corroborate the leaked specs. They include the Tensor G2 and Titan M2 for security and wireless charging support on the Pixel A series for the first time. In addition, we might finally see the 90Hz refresh rate display and a bigger 64MP primary sensor on the back.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The MSP report also hints at a 13MP secondary camera instead of 12MP, as reported previously. We could also see a 13MP selfie shooter on the front rather than a 10.8MP one.

As we approach the launch, the precise spec details are expected to crop up more in the coming days. As mentioned, the Pixel 7a launch is set to be unveiled at Google I/O 2023, where we could also anticipate the launch of the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet.