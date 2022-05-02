The Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4 apparently have one thing in common

What you need to know

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, teased display specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold.

Young says the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature the same size inner displays but the aspect ratios will be very different.

The Pixel Fold is also slated to have a much smaller, wider outer screen akin to the OPPO Find N.

It's been a while since we've seen a good Google Pixel Fold leak, but it looks like Google could still be toying with the idea of releasing a foldable Pixel sometime in the future. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), teased an upcoming announcement that intends to come out at a DSCC conference next week. Young says the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold will feature the same size inner displays, however, the aspect ratio will be quite different.

Moreover, Young said on Twitter that the Google Pixel Fold will sport a 5.8-inch outer display that will be much wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 4's rumored 6.19-inch outer display. From what we can tell, the Z Fold 4 is a further-tweaked version of the current Z Fold 3 and features a similar aspect ratio and screen size as Samsung's 3rd-generation larger foldable phone.

As the Pixel Fold will feature a shorter, wider aspect ratio, it's entirely likely the larger inner display will be closer to a 16:9 aspect ratio much like the OPPO Find N. This isn't the first time we've heard that the Pixel Fold will be closer to the size and shape of the OPPO Find N rather than a skinnier, taller foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unlike most of the best foldable phones right now, it's also said the Pixel Fold will not have a display crease in the middle. That, too, is similar to the OPPO Find N.

Young says that more details will be making an appearance at that DSCC conference next week. At the very least, we're fairly confident at this point that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 won't have an S-Pen slot, and it's not likely that Google will ship a stylus with a potential Pixel Fold, either.