Hopes for a Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a built-in S Pen are fading by the day

What you need to know

Two new rumors claim Samsung will not include a built-in S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Previously, speculation pointed to the Z Fold 4 seeing a slight redesign to accommodate the silo.

Instead, it seems that Samsung has pivoted to making the phone thinner and lighter.

Following Samsung's introduction of S Pen support with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 last year, there have been many hoping that the company's next foldable would bring a built-in S Pen. Earlier this year, we saw some rumors claim that Samsung was altering the design of the Z Fold 4 to accommodate the S Pen silo, but it seems that may not actually be in the cards.

(Image credit: @UniverseIce)

On Twitter, both @UniverseIce and @chunvn8888 both "confirmed" that the hopes for a built-in S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are "dead." With the former, Ice Universe suggests that the Z Fold 4 will be "smaller and thinner." The size and bulk of Samsung's flagship foldable has been one of the primary complaints ever since the original Galaxy Fold was launched a few years ago.

Between Samsung upgrading the Z Fold 3s display, paired with the reintroduction of the silo'ed S Pen with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it was easy to assume the Z Fold 4 would get a big upgrade. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case with @chunvn8888 stating that "it was getting very close to be done," giving us reason to believe that Samsung is definitely considering a built-in S Pen for a future foldable phone.

With the decision seemingly being made to ditch the idea of an included S Pen, Samsung has pivoted to another understandable design change. Making the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lighter and easier to hold could pay huge dividends if Samsung wants to continue getting foldable phones into the hands of the masses. But if you were hoping for an included S Pen, it might be time to just consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Previous rumors for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 include a 7.56-inch main folding display along with a slightly-smaller 6.19-inch Cover Screen. We're expecting to see the phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in most markets, and rumors also point to Samsung finally upgrading the camera hardware. Given that the Z Fold 4 likely won't debut until August, we're sure to learn plenty more about the device ahead of its official launch, and hopefully, that will include an S Pen slot.