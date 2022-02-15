Galaxy Z Fold 4 tipped to follow the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a built-in S Pen

What you need to know
- A report indicates the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include a built-in S Pen slot.
- The report says the display will be slightly larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
- The Galaxy Z Flip 4 may have a slightly larger external display.
Given that we're already six months since the launch of Samsung's best foldable phones, it seems that rumors for the next generation are due. The latest includes some exciting information about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which will follow after the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the best way possible.
According to a report from The Elec, the upcoming large-screen foldable will feature a slot for Samsung's iconic S Pen, similar to the S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Note series. This would differ from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which gained support for the S Pen but kept it as an optional accessory you would need to buy along with a case to hold it with.
Given the evolution of Samsung's Ultra lineup adjacent to the Z Fold, it would make sense for Samsung to include a built-in slot on its upcoming foldable. That said, this could risk the possibility of the price remaining similarly high for the Z Fold 4 as Samsung seeks to further improve the device's durability.
Additionally, The Elec reports that the internal display will measure at 7.56-inches, or a hair larger than the Z Fold 3's 7.55-inch display. However, the external display will be ever-so-slightly small at 6.19-inches versus 6.20-inches.
Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, seems to corroborate the display sizes:
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will reportedly have the same internal display as its predecessor. In contrast, the external display will be a bit larger at 1.9-inches, versus 1.83-inches on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
We don't expect to see these devices until later in the year, likely around August, so we should take this report with a grain of salt for now. Still, the idea of a built-in S Pen for the Z Fold 4 is pretty exciting and should significantly improve on an already impressive smartphone.
