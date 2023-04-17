More Pixel Tablet details emerge ahead of Google I/O 2023

What you need to know

The upcoming Pixel Tablet is expected to fully launch at Google I/O 2023 on May 10.

New information details some key specs of the device, including its chipset and RAM.

The Charging Speaker Dock may be included with purchase of the tablet, and the device will go on sale sometime after Google I/O.

Google first announced its upcoming Pixel Tablet at Google I/O 2022. Now, with Google I/O 2023 just around the corner, we anticipate a full launch is imminent for the tablet, which we expect to go on sale later this year. However, you may not have to wait to learn some of those details, as the latest leak gives us more insight into the specs, design, and more.

According to information obtained by 9to5Google, the Tensor G2 chipset will power the Pixel Tablet, the very same SoC that powers the company's Pixel 7 smartphones. In addition, it will run Android 13 as expected and feature 8GB of RAM along with two different unspecified storage sizes. It's likely the tablet could come with 128GB and 256GB.

(Image credit: Google)

As far as design, the device will apparently feature a privacy switch for the camera and mic, a feature that was recently spotted in new renders. 9to5 also reports that the Pixel Tablet will be available in four colorways, including the beige and green hues we've already seen, although the two remaining colors are unknown at this time.

Additional details in the report reiterate points Google has already revealed about the tablet, including the aluminum chassis and "premium nanoceramic finish."

The tablet will also come with the Charging Speaker Dock, which will allow the device to act as a Google Assistant smart home hub. Since the dock can charge the tablet, Google will reportedly not include a charging brick with the device.

Given how close we are to Google I/O 2023, there's a good chance that the information is accurate. We expect a full unveiling at the event on May 10, where the complete spec sheet and details will be made available. However, the device may not be available immediately after the show, with 9to5's sources pointing toward June.

New Pixel Fold details also indicate the foldable will be available in June and that it will cost a pretty penny. It's not clear how much Google plans to sell the Pixel Tablet for.