A Pixel 7a prototype appears on eBay with a ludicrous bidding price

What you need to know

A Pixel 7a prototype has appeared on eBay.

After some fluctuation, the device is currently going for $2,550.

Considering the device does not work properly (only operates in fastboot mode), the device is being sold as a potential "collectible device."

More information on the Pixel 7a may await us at Google I/O 2023 in May.

Some might call this "brazen" as an apparent Pixel 7a appears in a very unlikely place.

Google's upcoming Pixel 7a is the company's next iteration of its smaller budget phone, and its prototype has been spotted (opens in new tab) on eBay (via OnLeaks). The device's running price has done some bouncing around, sitting at $2,550 for a while before leaping to $2,700 after a couple more people chimed in. Currently, the device has fallen back down as people have undoubtedly withdrawn their bids.

This particular case is a bit hard to understand considering the state in which the phone is in: it only goes into fastboot mode when turned on. This simply means that the Pixel 7a prototype does not start — at least, not the normal way. The seller tries to push the non-functioning device as some "very collectible device" to have before its upcoming 2023 launch.

The phone is also missing its SIM tray.

#Google #Pixel7a prototype up for sale at $2550 on #eBay... https://t.co/U8f0Ow0ibt pic.twitter.com/Dc2HLBm46XMarch 16, 2023 See more

The images of the Pixel 7a prototype in question are quite similar to the live images of the device leaked recently. The main difference between the eBay listing and the recent leaks is the logo on the back of the device not being Google's classic "G" icon. This could be because the listed device is a much older prototype before the recently surfaced leaked imagery.

The Pixel 7a is rumored to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ 90Hz display and an overall design that keeps the phone pretty close to the base Pixel 7. Consumers may find a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and an IMX712 ultrawide shooter. Additionally, the Pixel 7a, once it launches, looks like it'll support 5W wireless charging, a feature the Pixel 6a doesn't have.

Funnily enough, this isn't the first time one of Google's prototypes appeared on an eBay listing. There was a time when the Pixel 7 prototype was being offered up months before its official Google launch.

We're two months away from Google I/O 2023 slated for May 10. While we may hear more about the Pixel 7a there, it's currently rumored that it could launch during the second week of June along with the Pixel Fold.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)