Pixel Tablet charging dock briefly appears on Amazon, revealing price and release date

The Pixel Tablet is expected to launch at Google I/O 2023.

The device has been shown with a charging dock that doubles as a speaker.

An Amazon listing reveals the price and possible release date of the dock.

Another day, another Pixel Tablet leak. In what seems to be standard practice for a highly-anticipated device launch, the Pixel Tablet charging dock briefly appeared in an Amazon listing, revealing few details about the device.

The "Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock" listing was spotted by 9to5Toys (via 9to5Google) in a hazel colorway. The page (opens in new tab) is no longer live, but a screenshot shows that the device may be sold separately from the Pixel Tablet and cost $129, which is noticeably more expensive than many of Google's existing smart speakers and displays.

9to5 was also able to locate the dimensions of the dock, which measure 6.65 x 3.71 x 2.77 inches.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

As expected, the device is described in the listing as a "charging speaker dock" capable of keeping the tablet charged. It's not too far from how Google has described the dock in earlier Pixel Tablet reveals.

Curiously, the listing showed May 10 as the release date for the dock, which is the day Google I/O 2023 kicks off. While the Amazon listing clearly went live in error, it's unclear whether or not the displayed release date was accurate, as reports have indicated that the Pixel Tablet wouldn't be available until June.

While the listing suggests that the dock would be available as a separate purchase, It's also been reported that the charging dock would be included when purchasing the Pixel Tablet. That said, it's not clear what that combo would cost, although based solely on the price of the dock, it likely won't be cheap.

There are still plenty of questions regarding the Pixel Tablet, which we expect will be answered at Google I/O.