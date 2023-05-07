Pixel Tablet makes another appearance ahead of Google I/O 2023

What you need to know

The Pixel Tablet briefly appeared on Amazon Japan, revealing its specs, potential pricing, and release date.

Google's latest tablet is set to be powered by the Tensor G2, while sporting a 10.95-inch LCD display.

The listing revealed the price to be 80,000 yen or about $590, with a release date of June 20.

We're just a few days away from the Google I/O 2023 keynote, but it seems that Google can't seem to turn off the leaky faucet. A new listing briefly appeared on Amazon Japan (via WinFuture), which seemingly confirmed practically the entire spec sheet for Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet.

The listing revealed the Pixel Tablet will feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with a 2560x1600 resolution and will offer a peak brightness of 500 nits. Powering the tablet will be Google's Tensor G2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any mention of microSD card support.

(Image credit: Amazon Japan / Wayback Machine)

Handling video calls will be an 8MP selfie camera, placed in the middle of the top bezel when you are holding it in landscape orientation. There's also an 8MP rear-facing camera, but not much else is shared about whether there are any "special" camera capabilities.

Other features shared by this listing include support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 27Wh battery, which should provide up to 12 hours of juice. Additionally, the listing seems to confirm the Pixel Tablet will support USI 2.0, the same standard that many of the best Chromebooks for stylus input.

A few more press images of the accompanying dock also appeared, but these don't really provide any information that hasn't already been leaked. The Pixel Tablet will attach to this dock via the four pogo pins on the back and will transform your tablet into a smart home hub.

Meanwhile, Quandt also managed to get what appears to be a full spec sheet for the device, telling us just about all we need to know about the Pixel Tablet:

Internet Archive got a snapshot before the listing went down, so here's the full list of specs for the Google Pixel Tablet. Thanks to @alfawien for the hint.https://t.co/VGCN7VM4iR https://t.co/Jv2QRGzWX8 pic.twitter.com/eg82dylpiLMay 7, 2023 See more

Lastly, Amazon Japan listed the Pixel Tablet price at around 80,000 yen, which translates to about $590. This is just for the tablet itself and doesn't include the dock, but thanks to previous leaks, we know that the dock will be priced at about $130. We wouldn't be surprised if Google offers a bundle including both the Pixel Tablet and docking station, but pricing is still unknown. However, the listing did point to June 20 as a potential release date for Google's latest device.

Google is expected to announce the availability of the Pixel Tablet during its Keynote at I/O 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, likely alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a.