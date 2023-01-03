Alleged Pixel 7a hands-on video shows off 90Hz refresh rate display

What you need to know

Alleged Google Pixel 7a hands-on video leaked.

The new leak confirms Pixel 7a featuring a 90Hz refresh rate panel.

It also indicates a plastic finish on the back, like the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 7a, Google's upcoming low-cost smartphone, initially appeared in render images last year. We now have a potential hands-on video that appears to reveal the exact look and other details of the smartphone.

The latest tip comes from a Vietnam-based Facebook group (via a Twitter user), which is a dedicated one catered to all the recent Google Pixel devices like the Pixel 7, among others. The alleged hands-on video showcases the design of the Pixel 7a that somewhat matches the renders we have witnessed from the previous leak.

Pixel 7a hands on by a Vietnamese person on Facebook, can confirm 90Hz is therehttps://t.co/YhuCl7kfpe pic.twitter.com/qViNpbWS1EJanuary 3, 2023 See more

The key takeaway is the confirmation of a 90Hz refresh rate support for the display with the upcoming budget smartphone from Google. It can be seen in the display settings on the alleged Pixel 7a from the video.

The Pixel 6a, released last year, did not ship with a 90Hz refresh rate despite apparently having the hardware to support it, for which it received quite a bit of criticism.

It looks like Google is addressing this and bringing the 90Hz support to the next Pixel A series phone. The device has a similar design approach to the Pixel 6a with a glass-looking plastic back finish. The camera module, however, might have taken inspiration from the Pixel 7 series featuring an aluminum finish instead of a glass aesthetic.

The other nifty details from the hands-on video involve the device running TD4A.2212.05.002.A1 firmware based on Android 13.

From what we have seen so far through renders and leaks, the alleged Pixel 7a might be a respectable successor to the Pixel 6a. That's because, according to earlier reports, the 7a may have thinner bezels (although they still look pretty thick), could measure slightly thinner than its predecessor, and might feature Google's latest Tensor G2 chip.

Further, they suggest we finally see upgraded cameras like Samsung's GN1 sensor, that is, the 50MP sensor from the Pixel 6 Pro, and other rumors point out that it could come with wireless charging support.

While the device from the leaked hands-on video appears authentic, we don't expect the Pixel 7a to officially launch until later this year.