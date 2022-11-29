Google Pixel 7a renders leak, shows a pretty familiar design

What you need to know

Renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a have leaked.

The leaks show pretty similar dimensions when compared to the Pixel 6a along with its overall design.

Older leaks have suggested that the Pixel 7a will feature a ceramic body, wireless charging, and a flagship-level GN1 sensor by Samsung.

The first potential looks at the new Google Pixel 7a have leaked and its design profile is pretty close to what we've seen in the past.

Twitter leaker OnLeaks tweeted a photo of a supposed render along with more information available via SmartPrix. Initial thoughts on the Google Pixel 7a's leaked renders are that it's looking largely the same when compared to the Pixel 7. The phone still features the classic Pixel camera shelf on its back. Since the phone is white, the leaked renders are showing the device with a silver shelf.

Flipping the device over, the alleged early look is still showing us something we've seen previously with its predecessor. It appears as though the Pixel 7a will continue to have a centered punch-hole front-facing selfie camera. As SmartPrix notes, the bezels are quite thin around the phone's display which would keep it in line with the Pixel 6a, as well.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

The overall size of the phone is rumored to be kept quite the same as the Pixel 7a's dimensions come in at 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm while the Pixel 6a's measurements were 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm. It looks like Google may continue to offer that smaller phone feel (since it is an a-series device) with ever-so-slight adjustments to the numbers.

The leaks provided to SmartPrix have also suggested the upcoming device could be featured in white and gray. Those who enjoy the Pixel a-series could be treated to 5W charging on the 7a, as well. And while the leaked renders do show the common USB-C port for charging, there is an apparent lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Aside from the overall body of the upcoming Pixel 7a, which is also rumored to be ceramic over the previously used plastic back panel, the new mid-ranged device could be in for some worthy upgrades.

Recent Pixel 7a rumors suggest the device could feature wireless charging which would make it stand out among some of the best budget Android phones. We could also see the latest Tensor G2 chip inside along with a flagship-level GN1 camera sensor from Samsung. If this proves to be true, the Pixel 7a would feature the same 50MP camera found with the Pixel 6 Pro. It may also use the Sony IMX787 for its telephoto sensor and an IMX712 for its ultra-wide lens.

It's also been speculated that the Pixel 7a could feature a 90Hz 1080p display come launch day.