Google Pixel 7a could bring a 90Hz display from Samsung

What you need to know

A new leak details what to expect from the next Pixel A-series device.

Pixel 7a is likely to sport a 90Hz display developed by Samsung.

Google's next mid-range smartphone is also said to host brand-new cameras and 5W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 6a is hands-down one of the best mid-range smartphones to pick from despite criticism for not having a higher refresh rate display. However, that may change with the successor as new details emerge on the alleged Pixel 7a.

The news comes from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who previously shared tidbits on a rumored Google Pixel 7 Ultra (codenamed "Lynx") and shared the first details of the Google Tensor G2 chipset ahead of the launch.

In his recent series of tweets, Wojciechowski mentioned that the alleged Pixel 7a would feature a 90Hz screen alongside wireless charging and a new set of dual rear cameras. According to Wojciechowski, the 90Hz panel is reportedly a 1080p display developed by Samsung. It is interesting to see this inclusion from Google, as it received a lot of flack for not including it in the Pixel 6a (despite the display apparently being capable of running at 90Hz).

Google Pixel 7a to come with 90Hz screen, wireless charging, brand new dual rear camera setup - details below 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/IWy77KwsmdNovember 11, 2022 See more

The developer further clarifies that his earlier prediction of what he believed was a Pixel 7 Ultra (codenamed "Lynx") actually refers to the Pixel 7a.

Likewise, the Pixel 7a is said to be using two new image sensors on the back, an IMX787 wide-angle lens coupled with an IMX712 ultra-wide lens. The former comes as a significant upgrade from the current IMX363 sensor, and Wojciechowski implies that this could make the Pixel 7a a viable option to choose among the best mid-range smartphones in 2023.

As we've previously heard, the alleged 7a will likely support 5W wireless charging next to traditional wired charging. Though 5W is pretty slow by the standards of the best Android phones, it is still good to see this feature on a mid-range device since it's not very common at this price point.

Furthermore, the Pixel 7a could be the first device to utilize a Google Tensor chip with Qualcomm's Wi-Fi/Bluetooth on board dubbed WCN6740. Previously, Google relied on Broadcom for devices like the Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 7.

This year's Pixel flagships kept the same launch price as their predecessors, so if Google can do the same with the Pixel 7, that certainly would make the device a killer deal, especially with the new add-ons like the higher refresh rate display and wireless charging. Still, the leak comes way ahead of the release cycle of the Pixel A-series, so it is best to take the information with a grain of salt for now.