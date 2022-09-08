Google teases the Pixel 7 series' next-gen Tensor G2 chipset

What you need to know

Google has confirmed the name of its next-generation Tensor chipset.

The upcoming Pixel 7 series will be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC.

Google will announce its next-gen flagship smartphones on October 6.

The Tensor line of processors appears to become a mainstay for future Made by Google smartphones, as the search giant has confirmed the name of the Pixel 7 series' chipset.

According to the product page (opens in new tab) for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google's next-generation in-house processor will be known as the Tensor G2 (via Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab)). The teaser was released alongside confirmation of the launch date of the company's next best Android phones.

We already knew Google was going to reveal the Pixel 7 series in October, but this new information fills in a critical missing piece of the puzzle. There has been no word on what branding Google will use for its next-generation smartphone chipset. Previous reports only mentioned a "GS201" processor.

The Tensor G2 moniker seems to suggest that this line is here to stay, and it may provide insight into what processor branding Google's future smartphones will include under the hood. With Samsung reportedly already working on the third-generation Tensor chipset, it's easy to guess what this processor will be called based on Google's latest confirmation.

(Image credit: Google)

The Mountain View-based company also touts the capabilities of the upcoming Pixel 7 on various fronts. Google says that with the Tensor G2, the Pixel 7 series "will bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."

Apart from the new model number, there isn't much to see on the updated product page on the Google Store. There's no doubt that it will be superior to the current generation, which powers the Google Pixel 6 series. We'll know for sure on October 6, when the devices will make their debut.