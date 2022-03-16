Google’s Pixel 7 series phones might arrive sooner than expected

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests the Pixel 7 series phones could begin shipping sooner than expected.

The Pixel 7 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the 7 Pro will have the same 6.7” display size as its predecessor.

Google’s Pixel 7 series phones are expected to be powered by a second-gen Tensor chipset.

Reliable leaker Jon Prosser claimed earlier this month that Google has decided to delay the launch of the Pixel 6a until late July due to the ongoing global chip shortage. While it now looks like Google’s answer to the best budget Android phones will arrive later than expected, a new rumor suggests the Pixel 7 series may debut slightly sooner than we thought.

According to DSCC CEO Ross Young, the vanilla Pixel 7 will come with a 6.3-inch display. Thanks to a slightly smaller display, the Pixel 7 is likely to be a little more compact than its predecessor.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to feature an identical 6.7-inch display size as last year’s Pixel 6 Pro. While Ross Young hasn’t shed any light on the display specs of the Pixel 7, he says the Pro model will have an LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May.March 15, 2022 See more

More interestingly, Ross Young claims that panel shipments will start one month earlier this year. Google will apparently start receiving display panels for the Pixel 7 series phones from May. This could mean that the phones will start shipping in September, around the same time as Apple’s iPhone 14 series.

As per a recent leak, the Pixel 7 is codenamed “Cheetah,” while the Pixel 7 Pro is codenamed “Panther.” Both phones are said to be powered by Google’s second-generation GS201 Tensor chipset. While there are no details on the key upgrades that the second-gen Tensor chip will bring to the table, it is tipped to feature Samsung’s unannounced Exynos Modem 5300.