It's not even Spring yet but the Pixel 7 leaks have already sprung, with the first leak detailing three upcoming Google Pixel devices. In the leak from 9to5Google, we learn that Google is currently testing three devices with codenames "Cheetah," "Panther," and "Ravenclaw."

As you might gather from the similarity between the two names, the Cheetah and Panther phones are likely the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Which device is which is anyone's best guess at the moment, but both devices are powered by what appears to be the GS201 chip. That's the follow-up to the Google Tensor — model number GS101 — which powers the Pixel 6 family of devices.

Additionally, the leak shows that this chipset is using a new Samsung modem with model number "g5300b." That's a step up from the "g5123b" modem that sits inside the Pixel 6 and could help Google avoid the Pixel 6 connectivity issues that we've seen several times since the launch of those phones.