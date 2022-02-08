Google Pixel 6 owners may have just begun to receive the February update for their phones, but it turns out that update might cause more problems for some users than others. Android Police noted that several folks on Twitter and Reddit have posted that their Wi-Fi connection seems to randomly drop. This sometimes occurs when Bluetooth is enabled, but that doesn't seem to be consistent across all users.

While the Pixel 6 February update was designed to fix a number of connectivity updates — which included both cellular connectivity issues caused by the December update and Bluetooth bugs that have been around since launch — it seems that this nasty Wi-Fi bug has now appeared on both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones.

Users have been instructed by Google Support to factory reset their devices but, so far, that doesn't seem to resolve the issue. Many users who have factory reset their phones report the problem recurring several hours after the reset. So far, Android Central staff hasn't encountered these issues on their Pixel 6 phones.

We've reached out to Google to see if they would be able to acknowledge the issue.

Previously, Pixel 6 owners faced connectivity issues after the December update went out, normally related to connectivity to cellular networks. The December update was pulled and the January update didn't seem to cause as many problems, although a few nagging ones were reported by users.

The Pixel 6 has remained at the top of our best Android phones list for some time, but the number of buggy updates since launch has caused some to question whether or not it should remain there.