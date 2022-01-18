Of nearly 900 responses, almost 70% stated that their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro has been working just fine. That's been the case for some Android Central staff, who still consider the devices to be some of the best Android phones on the market. However, nearly 30% of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users probably wouldn't agree, indicating that they have been having problems.

While it's fun to complain about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and all the software bugs these phones have seemingly come across, the experience has not been the same for everyone. That's why we asked out users if they were experiencing problems with their phones lately.

One reader, Gordon Lutz, says they haven't had any problems with their device, even after installing the problematic December update that many owners never received:

I installed the December update right away after setup was finished on my Pixel 6 Pro and had no issues whatsoever. Installed the January update and it's still all good. Such an incredible phone, so fast, Wifi/5G is fast, and battery life is just unreal.

One reader, chefdave12118, hasn't been as lucky and wishes they could go back to their OnePlus 8 Pro:

Great phone, but has a lot of annoying bugs. A lot! I've had the 6 pro since launch and use it hours a day everyday and the bugs are annoying. I know everyone is screaming how bad the finger print scanner is and it is bad, but not the end of the world, although annoying when you want to open your phone quickly to show someone something or quickly do a task. I came from the OnePlus 8 pro and I'll never admit this to my wife because she got me the 6 pro for my bday, but I miss my blue OnePlus 8 pro. It was just snappier and never annoyed me.

Many users seem to have received the January update already, and so far, it appears to have addressed many of the problems. That said, it's only been a couple of days since it started rolling out, so we'll be on the lookout to see how our units fare.