What you need to know
- We asked our readers if they experienced recent problems with their Pixel 6.
- Nearly 70% indicate that their Pixel 6 has worked fine prior to the January 2022 update.
- The January update is meant to address problems that arose with the December update.
While it's fun to complain about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and all the software bugs these phones have seemingly come across, the experience has not been the same for everyone. That's why we asked out users if they were experiencing problems with their phones lately.
Of nearly 900 responses, almost 70% stated that their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro has been working just fine. That's been the case for some Android Central staff, who still consider the devices to be some of the best Android phones on the market. However, nearly 30% of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users probably wouldn't agree, indicating that they have been having problems.
One reader, Gordon Lutz, says they haven't had any problems with their device, even after installing the problematic December update that many owners never received:
I installed the December update right away after setup was finished on my Pixel 6 Pro and had no issues whatsoever. Installed the January update and it's still all good. Such an incredible phone, so fast, Wifi/5G is fast, and battery life is just unreal.
One reader, chefdave12118, hasn't been as lucky and wishes they could go back to their OnePlus 8 Pro:
Great phone, but has a lot of annoying bugs. A lot! I've had the 6 pro since launch and use it hours a day everyday and the bugs are annoying. I know everyone is screaming how bad the finger print scanner is and it is bad, but not the end of the world, although annoying when you want to open your phone quickly to show someone something or quickly do a task. I came from the OnePlus 8 pro and I'll never admit this to my wife because she got me the 6 pro for my bday, but I miss my blue OnePlus 8 pro. It was just snappier and never annoyed me.
Many users seem to have received the January update already, and so far, it appears to have addressed many of the problems. That said, it's only been a couple of days since it started rolling out, so we'll be on the lookout to see how our units fare.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's what we know about Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 (so far)
Horizon Forbidden West follows Aloy as she explores west into the former U.S. This new title from Guerrilla Games is showing off just what the PS5 hardware is capable of. Here's everything you need to know.
Forget 'Fan Edition' phones; give us more licensed Special Edition phones
Limited chips and expensive licensing have made Special Edition phones all but disappear, both in the U.S. and abroad. It's time to bring back gimmicky Star Wars and Marvel phones.
The Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD GPU is here to 'redefine mobile gaming'
Samsung has unveiled the Exynos 2200, and the chipset is the first to feature AMD's outstanding RDNA 2-based GPU. Samsung is touting "console-quality" visuals on mobile for the first time, and with the chipset set to be available in the Galaxy S22 later this year, let's take a look at what's on offer.
Pro stands for protection with these Google Pixel 6 Pro cases
If you're looking for Google Pixel 6 Pro cases, you might be wondering why it's so hard to find them this year. Well, we know why they're so hard to find — and the best cases you can buy right now.