What you need to know
- Google is rolling out the January update for its Pixel smartphones.
- The security patch includes a number of bug fixes, including the Microsoft Teams emergency calling bug.
- The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will receive the update later this month.
The latest Pixel update is rolling out now, bringing with it the January security patch and a host of bug fixes to some of Google's best Android phones like the Pixel 5a. This marks the first update of the year for Pixel smartphones, although Pixel 6 owners will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on it.
The most notable fix addresses the mysterious Microsoft Teams bug that prevented users from making emergency calls. The app was already updated to address this problem, but Google is issuing its own system-wide update, which should hopefully prevent this problem from surfacing again.
Microsoft Teams isn't explicitly mentioned, but the support page lists it as a "[f]ix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed." Notably, this is listed as applicable to the Pixel 3, despite support for the phone officially ending in October. That said, the word is that Google was preparing another update for the phone, although it's unclear if this is said update as the phone isn't listed among available software versions.
The update also fixes issues with picture-in-picture on certain apps, a problem with the notification shade, a bug related to the Pixel Stand, and more.
The update is rolling out to Pixel smartphones starting today. However, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are left out of the fun while Google puts their updates on hold to address problems that arose with the December update. The support page assures that these devices "will receive the update later this month," so Pixel 6 owners will have to wait a bit longer, as was the case with the December update rollout.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2022 — and their upcoming release dates
Many high-profile games were delayed throughout the last couple of years due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the games industry saw that trend continue well into 2021. So we've compiled a list of every game delayed or bumped into 2022 and beyond. Here's what you can expect!
OnePlus Buds Z2 review: Most effective for OnePlus users
The OnePlus Buds Z2 are an example of a decent sequel that makes it easy to forget what came before them, only you have to also remember what you're missing amongst the mix of features and performance here.
Hisense announces new Google TV-powered ULED lineup at CES 2022
A new lineup of Hisense TVs comes equipped with Mini LED displays, variable refresh rates, and is powered by the Google TV platform.
Grab one these car mounts before you take your Pixel 2 on a road trip!
The Google Pixel and Pixel 2 are gorgeous and you’re going to want to hold onto them all the time — except when you're behind the wheel, of course! You need to pick up a great car mount, and we have some favorites to share with you!