The latest Pixel update is rolling out now, bringing with it the January security patch and a host of bug fixes to some of Google's best Android phones like the Pixel 5a. This marks the first update of the year for Pixel smartphones, although Pixel 6 owners will have to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on it.

The most notable fix addresses the mysterious Microsoft Teams bug that prevented users from making emergency calls. The app was already updated to address this problem, but Google is issuing its own system-wide update, which should hopefully prevent this problem from surfacing again.

Microsoft Teams isn't explicitly mentioned, but the support page lists it as a "[f]ix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed." Notably, this is listed as applicable to the Pixel 3, despite support for the phone officially ending in October. That said, the word is that Google was preparing another update for the phone, although it's unclear if this is said update as the phone isn't listed among available software versions.

The update also fixes issues with picture-in-picture on certain apps, a problem with the notification shade, a bug related to the Pixel Stand, and more.

The update is rolling out to Pixel smartphones starting today. However, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are left out of the fun while Google puts their updates on hold to address problems that arose with the December update. The support page assures that these devices "will receive the update later this month," so Pixel 6 owners will have to wait a bit longer, as was the case with the December update rollout.