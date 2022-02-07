What you need to know
- Google releases the latest Android security update for its Pixel phones.
- The update brings several bug fixes for various Pixel models.
- It is rolling out now on all Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6 series.
Google has announced the latest monthly Android update for its Pixel smartphones running Android 12, which started rolling out on Monday.
The update brings the usual Android security bulletin updates that we expect that ensures your phone will stay safe and secure. Beyond that, Google's best Android phones are also receiving several bug fixes with the update that address some Bluetooth, camera, and connectivity issues.
The following bug fixes are included in the update:
Framework (Pixel 3a and newer)
- Fix for issue causing keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions.
Telephony (select Pixel 4 models, Pixel 5)
- Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks.
Camera (Pixel 6, 6 Pro)
- Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions.
Bluetooth (Pixel 6, 6 Pro)
- Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices.
- General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs.
Unlike the December and January updates, the February 2022 update is arriving for all Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 6 series. With any luck, the update won't introduce any major problems for Google's latest flagships, but we'll keep an eye out.
You should receive a notification for the update when it arrives on your model. However, you can always check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System Update > Check for Updates. It may take some time for you to see the update as Google says it will "continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device."
Pixel Power
Google Pixel 6
Worth a look
The new Pixel 6 is one of Google's latest smartphones, offering a unique design, upgraded 50MP camera, and Tensor chip powering the phone's impressive AI features. With the Pixel 6, you'll be among the first to try out new Android features, and you'll get years of support from Google.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Galaxy S22 series might get more OS upgrades than the Pixel 6
Samsung will reportedly provide the Galaxy S22 series with up to four OS upgrades, which would put it ahead of the Pixel 6.
Meta's $10 billion VR losses are reasonable but came at the worst time
Meta fully expected to lose billions every year to make the Metaverse happen. It didn't expect for its core app and ads business to slow down; that's the real problem.
Material You makes theming too easy for you to ignore it
Android 12 may not have been the smoothest Android update, but given how much Material You opens up Android to finally be easily themed, it was worth the wait and then some. I've themed my phone for years, and these days, I don't need to do more than change wallpapers to make mine fresh and fabulous — and neither do you.
Get started on your Pixel 6 journey with one of these cases
The Google Pixel 6 brought colorful style to the flagship party and a thick camera bump. Given how important the cameras on the Google Pixel 6 are, the best Pixel 6 cases blend grip, protection, and style into one complete package. Here are some of the best!