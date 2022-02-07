Google has announced the latest monthly Android update for its Pixel smartphones running Android 12, which started rolling out on Monday.

The update brings the usual Android security bulletin updates that we expect that ensures your phone will stay safe and secure. Beyond that, Google's best Android phones are also receiving several bug fixes with the update that address some Bluetooth, camera, and connectivity issues.

The following bug fixes are included in the update:

Framework (Pixel 3a and newer)

Fix for issue causing keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions.

Telephony (select Pixel 4 models, Pixel 5)

Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks.

Camera (Pixel 6, 6 Pro)

Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions.

Bluetooth (Pixel 6, 6 Pro)

Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices.

General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs.

Unlike the December and January updates, the February 2022 update is arriving for all Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 6 series. With any luck, the update won't introduce any major problems for Google's latest flagships, but we'll keep an eye out.

You should receive a notification for the update when it arrives on your model. However, you can always check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System Update > Check for Updates. It may take some time for you to see the update as Google says it will "continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device."