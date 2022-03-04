Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch could launch later than expected

What you need to know

Google may postpone the Pixel 6a's unveiling until late July.

The Pixel Watch is reportedly still on schedule to launch in May, but that could change soon as well.

The delays are believed to be the result of the ongoing global chip shortage.

The recent sightings of the Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch in a U.S. carrier's inventory system fueled speculation about the devices' impending debut, with previous rumors claiming a May announcement. However, this may not be the case.

According to reliable leaker Jon Prosser, Google's next contender for the best budget Android phones won't make its debut until late July.

as i mentioned in today’s show: i am hearing that google has delayed the pixel 6a until late july. (chip shortage) pixel watch is still may 26th, but the source believes it could soon be pushed as well.https://t.co/iqoh9RlCzkMarch 4, 2022 See more

This runs contrary to a previous rumor claiming that the Pixel 6a (along with the Pixel Watch) would be announced at Google IO 2022 on May 26.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch remains on track for its rumored launch in May. However, Prosser said the smartwatch could face delays as well.

As you might have guessed, the culprit is believed to be the global chip shortage that has haunted the tech industry for the better part of the past two years.

Remember that the Pixel 4a and 5a were also released a little later than usual in 2020 and 2021, respectively, due to supply chain delays owing to the pandemic, so hearing the same potential fate for Google's upcoming Pixel A-series model isn't entirely surprising.

The latest piece of revelation from Prosser may shatter the hopes of many Pixel fans who have been anticipating the Pixel 6a and Google's first answer to the best Android smartwatch.

Given Prosser's track record, the new rumor sounds plausible. That said, it won't hurt to take his words with a pinch of salt.

Pricing for both devices remains a mystery, too, at this point. Seeing as the Pixel 5a launched for $449 last year, its successor might be priced in the same ballpark. But if it's released close to the launch date of the Google Pixel 7, it's safe to assume the price tag may go lower.