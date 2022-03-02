Pixel Watch leak suggests it could outmatch the Galaxy Watch 4 in one key area

What you need to know

The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch have reportedly surfaced in a U.S. carrier's inventory system.

The leak claims that both devices will be available in three color options, and it also reveals their storage capacities.

It is likely the upcoming smartphone and wearable device will launch in May.

There's been no shortage of leaks surrounding two highly-anticipated devices from Google this year: the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a. But a new report sheds light on a few interesting details about the phone and the smartwatch ahead of their debut.

Android Police's Max Weinbach reports that the Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a have popped up in a U.S. carrier's inventory system. This is evidenced by the presence of a device codenamed "Rohan" and another codenamed "Bluejay" in the back-end system.

It's no longer a secret that Rohan refers to Google's upcoming answer to the best Android smartwatch, if previous rumors are anything to go by. Citing an unnamed source, Weinbach claims the Pixel Watch will ship in gray, black, and gold color variants.

Another interesting piece of information that came out of the report is the wearable's storage capacity. It will reportedly have 32GB of internal storage. If this is true, the smartwatch will have twice the storage capacity of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4.

The U.S. carrier from which these details were obtained doesn't appear to be offering non-cellular smartwatches, so it's possible the Pixel Watch will have support for eSIM connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a may be available in three colorways: black, white, and green. This is still based on a sighting from the carrier's inventory system, where a device codenamed Bluejay has been spotted.

Google's upcoming challenger to the best budget Android phones was previously rumored to be carrying that codename. Weinbach mentions that each of the three color variants will have 128GB of internal storage.

It remains unclear when these devices will see the light of day. That said, an earlier leak claimed that the Pixel Watch would be announced at Google IO 2022 on May 26. The Pixel 6a is also rumored to break cover at the same event.

Nothing's set in stone yet, but the devices' appearance on a carrier's back-end system is a strong indication that their debut is just around the corner.