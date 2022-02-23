What you need to know
- A new leak shows off renders of what could be the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
- The renders reveal a generally similar design to last year's Pixel 6 Pro.
- A separate leak also uncovers the supposed renders of the vanilla Pixel 7 in line with the Pro version.
Some key details about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 series emerged a few days ago thanks to a new leak claiming that Google was working on three devices, with two of them supposedly powered by the Tensor 2 chipset.
We didn't have any renders or sketches to go along with the leak then, so we had no idea what the Google Pixel 6 series successor would look like. Today, thanks to a couple of leaks, we may have our first look at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with SmartPrix, has tweeted a number of 5K renders of what he claims to be the Pixel 7 Pro. Interestingly, the phone resembles the Pixel 6 Pro as far as the renders go, with a camera bar wrapping around the back of the phone. The screen might also be a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch display, which is in the same ballpark as the Pixel 6 Pro.
That said, there are a few notable differences. For example, the camera lenses on the Pixel 7 Pro renders look bigger than those on its predecessor. The dimensions are a bit different as well, with the Pixel 7 Pro measuring 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm. If this is correct, the upcoming device will be slightly thinner than the Pixel 6 Pro, but wider and taller.
In a separate tweet, @xLeaks7 also published some supposed CAD-based renders of the regular Pixel 7. It also looks the same as its predecessor.
Regardless, Google does not appear to be introducing a significantly different design for its flagship phones this year, as it has in previous years.
Of course, Google is still several months away from taking the wraps off its next answer to the best Android phones, so it would be wise to take these renders with a grain of salt.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
