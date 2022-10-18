New rumors about the Google Pixel 7 series' 'Ultra' model suggest a few upgrades

What you need to know

New rumors about the "Ultra" model in the Pixel 7 series have emerged.

The latest intel suggests that the phone will have a 1-inch camera sensor.

It is also rumored to include a Qualcomm wireless modem, which will arguably provide better connectivity.

Prior to the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series, there were rumors that an "Ultra" model under the lineup was in the works. The big Pixel event came to pass without any mention of the rumored souped-up variant, but new rumors have brought it to light once more.

According to developer Kuba Wojciechowski (opens in new tab), who delved into the source code for the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Ultra (codenamed "Lynx") will most likely ship with Qualcomm's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth chip (WCN6740) rather than the Broadcom BCM4389 found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines. If this is correct, the rumored device will see an upgrade in connectivity performance.

A network test conducted by PCMag last year demonstrated that the Google Pixel 6 Pro fell short on 5G speeds when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21. For context, the Pixel 6 Pro uses Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth wireless combo SoC while U.S. variants of the Galaxy S21 use Qualcomm's X60 modem.

Furthermore, the tipster claims that the Pixel Ultra will feature Sony's IMX712 sensor, which is under one inch in size. This is contrary to another intelligence shared by Ice universe (opens in new tab), who reveals that the phone will come with a one-inch camera sensor. If the latter is accurate, the rumored handset will give many of the best Android phones a run for their money. Currently, there are only a few models with this type of sensor, such as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

For the uninitiated, a large sensor matters in phone cameras as it lets more light in, resulting in images with richer details and dynamic range. However, given the conflicting rumors about the Pixel Ultra, we should take this information with a pinch of salt at the moment.

While the device is rumored to gain improvements in connectivity and camera sensor, its display might be a letdown for content consumption. Wojciechowski claims that the Pixel Ultra will get a lower resolution panel with a chip capped at around 1080p with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is a step down from the higher resolution screens found on Pixel Pro models.

It remains unclear when and if Google will release the rumored Pixel Ultra. We've reached out to Google and will provide an update once we hear back.