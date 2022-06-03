Google could be working on a higher-end model under the Pixel 7 series

What you need to know

Google has been spotted working on a third model as part of the Pixel 7 series.

Evidence of the phone was discovered in strings of code within the Android Open Source Project.

The mysterious Pixel phone’s display is being referred to as the “G10.”

It is no longer a secret that Google is working on the Pixel 6 series’ successor after it teased the appearance of the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in all their glory during Google I/O 2022 last month. However, the search giant might have another higher-end Pixel model up its sleeve.

9to5Google (opens in new tab) has discovered new evidence within the Android Open Source Project suggesting that a third model will join the Pixel 7 series. The phone in question surfaced by chance when the folks at 9to5 were digging through publicly available code in the AOSP and saw hints that Google could be developing two new display drivers for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, tagged C10 and P10 in accordance with the codenames for both phones ("Cheetah" and "Panther").

Those bits of information suggest that Google’s next contender for the best Android phones won’t have a significant display improvement over the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Alongside references to the C10 and P10 drivers, there was also mention of a display labeled "G10" that Google is allegedly working on.

Upon closer inspection, the mystery phone was discovered to have the same refresh rate, physical size, and display resolution as the Pixel 6 Pro. It is, however, made by BOE rather than Samsung, which is expected to produce the display panels for Google's next-generation flagship phones.

The latest discovery has fueled speculation that a third, higher-end Pixel 7 model is coming down the pipeline. Given the screen size, it's easy to rule out the possibility that it refers to the upcoming Pixel Tablet or Pixel 7a. According to 9to5, these devices are codenamed Lynx and Felix.

Because there are no known internal codenames that could refer to a third model in the Pixel 7 series, the new AOSP hint raises an intriguing question. Whether it’s an “Ultra” version of the device is really anyone’s guess right now.