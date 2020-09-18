At E3 2019, Ubisoft Quebec revealed Gods & Monsters. After some time off the radar it underwent a name change and reappeared as Immortals Fenyx Rising, which were were lucky to try out for ourselves in a hands-on demo. Eschewing the real world setting of the Assassin's Creed games the studio has previously worked on, Immortals Fenyx Rising is set in a beautiful world where the Greek myths are true. Here's everything we know about Immortals Fenyx Rising.
Myths come alive
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Explore a world of gods and monsters
Immortals Fenyx Rising promises an open world of mythic islands to explore, with gods to save, monsters to vanquish and ancient powers to learn. We can't wait to try it out for ourselves and become a legendary hero.
What is Immortals Fenyx Rising ?
Immortals Fenyx Rising is an action-adventure game set in the world of ancient, mythological Greece. In this world, monsters roam the Earth while the gods and goddesses of Olympus rule . It's being developed primarily by Ubisoft Quebec, the same studio that was mainly responsible for Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.
Immortals Fenyx Rising gameplay and features
Immortals Fenyx Rising plays a lot like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. A stamina meter accompanies you wherever you go and dictates what actions you can perform, including climbing and gliding with your wings. Combat is hack and slash as you use melee and ranged weapons to take down enemies. In addition, you'll be solving puzzles and exploring the land for secrets.
- The entire world is designed to look like it was painted.
- The big bad of the game is Typhon, who has defeated the Olympian pantheon.
- Your ultimate goal is to save the gods and goddesses of the pantheon from Typhon.
- You can earn different godly abilities themed after the different deities of Olympus.
- Confirmed mythological monsters include gorgons, automatons, hydras, cyclops, griffins, and harpies.
Is Immortals Fenyx Rising open world?
Yes, Immortals Fenyx Rising is an open world game set in the Golden Isle. After the titan Typhon escapes Tartarus and destroys the veil between it and humanity on his quest for revenge, the isle falls into chaos. Fenyx, the playable character, is a demigod who must to earn the blessings of the other gods and unlock their mythical abilities to defend the land from Typhon and his minions. Beautiful grassy fields and hills hide monsters, puzzles and dungeons.
There will be seven distinct regions to explore in Immortals Fenyx Rising, each based on a Greek god.
Will Immortals Fenyx Rising be enhanced for PS5?
Yes. As one of the games delayed by Ubisoft, part of the additional polish Immortals Fenyx Rising is receiving will see it enhanced for the PS5.
Immortals Fenyx Rising release date
Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to release on December 3, 2020 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia.
