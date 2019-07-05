With Sony having gone well past 30 choices for controller color options, both in standard releases and limited editions, it can be hard to keep track of what is still available out there. Even finding a basic white second generation controller can be difficult as colors are starting to be discontinued. Some of the limited edition controllers solely came in console bundles making pre-owned your only option, that is, short of buying a new console. But we have you covered; these are all the DualShock 4 controllers you can still get your hands on.
★ Lovely Limited: 500 Million Limited Edition
The 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 controller was made to commemorate the sale of 500 million PlayStation consoles. This controller is quite possibly the most beautiful DualShock controller we will ever see. It features a deep translucent blue casing with complimentary rose gold lettering and PS button. It's sold out at several retailers, but there is still stock available if you know where to look.
Standard Release Dualshock 4's
Sweet Compliments: Berry Blue
This color scheme is one of the more complementary color combos released by Sony. The teal and magenta of Berry Blue aren't quite the color of blueberries and raspberries but more reminiscent of a blue raspberry slushie. No complaints, they are a very memorable set of colors and delicious too!
The Basic B: Jet Black
Here we have your basic black controller. There's nothing wrong with it, but it's what comes with the console, so there also isn't anything special about it either. It's just your standard tool to get the job done when you aren't looking for any bells and whistles... or berries and slush.
Clean & Simple: Glacier White
To sum up this controller: clean, crisp, and paper white. Much like the jet black, glacier white is a simple and clean monochromatic design. However, this one seems to be in low supply after the release of the white console, making it difficult to find new. Many stores are sold out, and many more can only offer them used.
Can you see it?: Green Camouflage
Here you have your standard camouflage green, found on everything from shirts to cars and even bandaids, and now it's on game controllers too! I am not a huge fan, but it is a traditional camo that might be spot on for the hunter gamers out there.
Urban Army: Blue Camouflage
It's funny how a simple change of color can alter how you see a print. With the cooler tones used in this camouflage, I quite enjoy the print. And it's a nice change of pace having three colors instead of the usual two-tone controllers we see from Sony.
Go Blue Barracudas: Wave Blue
Wave Blue is one of those shockingly-blue shades of blue. It's pretty but can be overwhelming to some. Adding the black backing, buttons and toggles breaks up the field of blue just enough that it isn't oppressive. If you like blue, this might be a good option.
Red Jaguars: Magma Red
Magma Red lives up to its name. The bright red front plate with a deeper shade on the backing bears comparison to the cooling edges of a lava flow. Not something I'd ever want to touch (the lava) but with the Magma Red you aren't too far off from it if you are a fan of the color.
Metallic Master: Gold
Gold is a complicated shade to match, often leaning too far into the yellow pallet to look gold. However, Sony's Gold controller breaks that pattern with the front plate being a lovely light yellow gold. But the back lacks the metallic tint. I much prefer the Gold import from Japan with a black backing.
Team Silver Snakes: Silver
The second shade in Sony's line of metallic controllers is a touch less impressive than the gold. But, it is difficult to mess up silver. This controller is a great way to satisfy your need for shine when you aren't that much a fan of gold. It has a beautiful shine without going over the top ornate.
Orange Iguanas: Sunset Orange
Where Berry Blue gives you a sweet mix of complementary colors, Sunset Orange slaps you in the eyes with some bold contrast. By the rules of color theory, it's technically a great pairing, but not everybody is a fan of opposing colors. Sadly, if you like orange, it's your only real option for the color.
Crystal Clear-ish: Crystal
A not quite crystal clear Crystal controller; But would we ever want a truly clear controller? The white translucent plating shows off enough of your controller's electronic guts that it's interesting to look at, but it isn't so clear that smudges and fingerprints will get distracting.
Ruby Gem: Red Crystal
Red Crystal was distributed to Target as a store exclusive back in 2017. Since then third-party retailers have gotten their hands on these controllers, and you can find the rosey counterpart to Crystal all over the internet. Seeing the internal workings through the red is a touch more difficult than with the Crystal.
Kyanite Blue: Blue Crystal
Target had the red, WalMart got the blue. This controller is the second half of the store exclusive crystal controllers. It's a pretty shade of translucent blue, and it was arguably the best of its kind when first released... but now we have the 500 Million with which to compare these controllers.
Cold Rolled Stainless: Steel Black
The metallic controllers continue to shine for Sony. The dark metallic grey of Steel Black is quite possibly my favorite of the metallic line, though I honestly can't tell the difference between this and the "Gunmetal" the used for in the new Days of Play 2019 bundle. Are they the same?
Calm $ Controlled: Midnight Blue
Living up to its namesake, Midnight Blue is a deep and calming shade of blue on the faceplate with a still dark night sky backing. The only thing that could make this controller any better would be if they added touches of gold for the arrows on the D-pad and the lettering to mimic stars.
Pretty Penny: Metallic Copper
Find a penny, pick it up. All day long, you'll have good luck. We can hope that rhyme includes this controller, which is inarguably a penny-like copper. And like the penny, this controller might be just as debatable. Keep it, don't keep it, drop it in a random leave a penny take a penny dish?
Go Green Monkeys: Alpine Green
I can't quite decide if I love this controller or I hate it. The jade, almost mermaid shade if green is beautiful but when you add in the stark white of the backing, buttons, and toggles all I can see is Gumby. Perhaps this is a great controller for those who didn't grow up watching our little green clay friend.
Limited editions and bundled controllers
Nostalgia: 20th Anniversary
Sony went for nostalgia on their 20th anniversary with the release of a limited edition console and controller bundle inspired by the first PlayStation. The light grey is a perfect match for the old console, and adding the old color block logo for the PS button was a nice touch.
Subtle Pop: Call of Duty: Black Ops III
A Black Ops III controller that isn't black threw me at first. But after taking a second look I quite like the medium grey, the pops of orange aren't quite as harsh as they would have been on a black background. The subtle III branding is an excellent way to show off your CoD pride without being too overt.
Distinct Shades: Call of Duty: WWII
That is some army green. There's nothing else that comes to mind when you see this shade of green more than the Army does, and it is for that reason Sony picked it for this controller. Originally paired with a green camouflage console, this bundle was released for Call of Duty: WWII launch.
Secret Collector: Uncharted 4
With all of the Uncharted 4 branding in this limited edition bundle being on the console, all that is left is a beautiful steely blue-gray controller. The outside eye might not realize this was a limited edition, but it's hard to complain when you have such an impressive controller in your hand.
A long time ago: Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Battlefront II's PS4 Pro bundle was all about the Republic and Empire. The silver icons showed up both on the console and its controller. It was a bit repetitive if you had the bundle, but it's the perfect amount for just the controller with one icon on each arm and Star Wars lightly printed across the touchpad.
In a galaxy far far away: Darth Vader Edition
"No, I am your father." Or... -it- is your father? The Darth Vader edition controller is just so Star Warsy without being in your face Star Warsy. The deep red, white and blue buttons look like they came straight out of one of the ships and they are set on a glossy black faceplate that is a perfect match for Vader's helmet.
Did somebody say Palico?: Monster Hunter World
This is the Japanese version of the Monster Hunter World: Liolaeus edition. Luckily controllers aren't region locked because this is just about the most majestic controller I have ever seen. Even without being a massive fan of the Monster Hunter games myself, I would have loved getting my hands on this bundle.
BOY: God of War
The God of War bundle came with this simple controller branded with the title across the touchpad and a single symbol down one arm. This is the only limited edition controller I feel is stronger as a set with its console than it is on its own. God of War was such an intense game that this feels a little too weak.
Silver again?: GT Sport
This is the third silver controller. It is so similar to the Silver and God of War controller that I had to look three times to see this has black buttons instead of grey and the face buttons have no color. On the forth look, I've decided that even if this is the third silver controller, it feels cleaner than the first two.
Your friendly neighbourhood: Marvel's Spiderman
I am mildly disappointed that the only blue on this controller is the light bar. Without the blue, it doesn't feel very Spiderman to me, or even very super-heroic. But on its own, it is a lovely shade of bright red, and the white buttons are an excellent variation to Magma Reds dark grey buttons.
Goooooooal: F.C. Football Club
Football, not American football but proper everywhere else in the world football! If you are a football fan, or more so a FIFA and PES fan, this is designed for you. I can't get over the fact they turned the touchpad into the penalty box. The speaker should have been boxed in white to be the gooooooal.
The Light lives in all places: Destiny 2
Destiny 2 isn't my game, but even I can admit this is an elegant controller. The gold on white with grey buttons instead of black gives it a soft, almost ethereal, look. I tend toward more subtle branding, but the typeface is nice choice and small enough not to be distracting when using the touchpad.
No purple parrots
But still, so many controllers from which to pick. And this list didn't include either of the Days of Play 2018 or 2019's controllers which I have yet to find separated from their bundles. Although the Steel Black is a close comparison to the 2019 Days of Play if you aren't seeking a collectible. I hope having all these controllers in one place makes it easier for you to find precisely what you are looking for.
Our favorite overall remains 500 Million with the dark translucent blue and rose gold lettering. But it all comes down to personal taste and how much you feel these controllers are worth. I am still using my first generation Glacier White, and she will never be replaced, although she might get a shiny blue friend soon.
Happy hunting... And Sony, how about some purple?
