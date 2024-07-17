Wow! The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is back to its lowest ever price during Prime Day

Chromebook laptops are fantastic devices if you need good battery life and use mostly web apps. ASUS launched the Chromebook Flip CM5 back in 2021, and this AMD Ryzen-powered laptop gets a sweet $230 off during Prime Day.

This particular spec has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and comes in an aluminum chassis. Typically a $530 laptop, you can get it for just $299.99 with this Prime Day Chromebook deal.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5: $529.99 $299.99 at Amazon The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 has a powerful CPU, sharp display, and the screen can fold back to be used as a tablet. Get this versatile laptop for just $299.99 during Prime Day. That's a 43% discount! The CM5 uses the Ryzen 3 3250C processor, has a backlit keyboard, and the display is compatible with any USI stylus. You even get stereo speakers by Harman Kardon. ASUS offers 100GB of Google cloud storage for free for the first year.

✅Recommended if: You need a powerful Chromebook; you need dual-functionality of a tablet; you need rugged build and plenty of ports.

❌Skip this deal if: You need to run non-Android apps; you need the familiarity of Windows.

Chromebooks can be great alternatives to Windows laptops, at least that's what our Senior Editor, Andrew Myrick believes. Originally positioned as a low-cost option for students, you can now find premium Chromebooks that cost as much as expensive Windows laptops. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 is one such option that tries to be two devices in one. The 360 degree hinge allows the display to fold all the way back, turning it into a tablet. The 15.6-inch Full-HD display supports touch input and is compatible with the best USI styluses.

It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250C processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. ASUS promises up to 10 hours of battery life, and the laptop is even MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. There's plenty of connectivity too like a two USB-C 3.2 ports, HDMI 1.4, and a microSD card slot. ASUS' unique ErgoLift design lifts the bottom of the laptop upwards when the lid is open, for better air circulation.

Buying one of the best Chromebooks is still a good option if your work mostly involves using web apps or a browser. Google is also regularly updating ChromeOS, so you should be up to date always. There are plenty of great deals to choose from this Prime Day that are sure to save you a lot of money. We've got all the best ones covered, so don't forget to keep checking in for the latest updates.