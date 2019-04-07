The ever-rising popularity of streaming comes with a lot of competition. You'll need a great personality to set yourself apart, but you'll also need some reliable equipment. Mediocre microphones are a sure way to lose viewers. To up your game and get the best of the best without breaking the bank, you have your choice of several USB microphones that will give you crystal clear audio when streaming from your PlayStation 4.
Multipurpose
Blue Yeti USB MicrophoneStaff pick
It doesn't get much better for streamers than the Blue Yeti. It's affordable, it picks up high-quality audio from four different recording patterns, and it features zero-latency headphone output through a 3.5mm jack so that you can listen to exactly what you're recording. Getting the perfect sounding audio with impeccable control has never been so easy.
For beginners
Blue Snowball USB Microphone
The Blue Snowball is like the Yeti's younger sibling. It still gives you great audio quality at a low cost and is well-suited for PlayStation 4 streaming, it just has fewer pickup patterns for recording, making it less versatile if you ever wanted to use it for other means. This is the perfect microphone for new beginners.
All about gaming
Razer Seiren X
Razer is known for its gaming peripherals, and the company's Razer Seiren X microphone was specifically designed with game streaming in mind. It also features zero-latency monitoring like the Yeti, and it comes with a built-in shock absorber to mitigate vibrations that may occur from hitting your desk after one too many deaths in your favorite game.
Front panel mixer
Samson G-Track Pro
The Samson G-Track Pro is one of the more expensive microphones on the list, but it still won't cost you an arm and a leg. This one features three pickup recording patterns and the front of the microphone sports a front panel mixer to control your volume and various sound levels.
One pickup pattern
Audio-Technica ATR2500
Audio-Technica's ATR2500 USB microphone may be the least versatile on this list with only one pickup pattern for recording audio (cardioid), but that's really all you'll need when streaming from your PlayStation 4. Plus it reduces the chance of picking up any unwanted sounds that may occur.
Pricey
Audio-Technica AT2020
This nice bundle comes packed with a broadcast arm and pop filter alongside the microphone itself. Audio-Technica once again provides high-quality recordings with the AT2020, the most expensive microphone on the list for those willing to pay for it.
I'm Blue, da ba dee, da ba— "DIE!!!!!!"
If you ask a group of streamers which microphone they use, you'll likely hear Blue Yeti or Blue Snowball. These are at the top of every list for a reason: they work well, they're affordable, and they're useful for recording a lot more than just streaming commentary. You'll easily get your money's worth and then some by picking one up.
You don't necessarily need to shell out more money for another product, though. If Blue's offerings don't quite cut it for you, there are other premium options to choose from that should suit your needs like the Audio-Technica AT2020. The company specializes in audio and sound equipment, and it has years of experience under its belt crafting the best possible products. Plus the bundle listed above already includes a pop filter for audio clarity and a broadcast arm so you can attach it to your desk.
And if you're looking for something specifically designed with game streaming in mind, the Razer Seiren X is for you. Razer is a brand name in the gaming sphere that consistently releases quality products, and you can be rest assured that the company tested this out with real streamers to gather feedback before putting it on the market.
