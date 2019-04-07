The ever-rising popularity of streaming comes with a lot of competition. You'll need a great personality to set yourself apart, but you'll also need some reliable equipment. Mediocre microphones are a sure way to lose viewers. To up your game and get the best of the best without breaking the bank, you have your choice of several USB microphones that will give you crystal clear audio when streaming from your PlayStation 4.

I'm Blue, da ba dee, da ba— "DIE!!!!!!"

If you ask a group of streamers which microphone they use, you'll likely hear Blue Yeti or Blue Snowball. These are at the top of every list for a reason: they work well, they're affordable, and they're useful for recording a lot more than just streaming commentary. You'll easily get your money's worth and then some by picking one up.

You don't necessarily need to shell out more money for another product, though. If Blue's offerings don't quite cut it for you, there are other premium options to choose from that should suit your needs like the Audio-Technica AT2020. The company specializes in audio and sound equipment, and it has years of experience under its belt crafting the best possible products. Plus the bundle listed above already includes a pop filter for audio clarity and a broadcast arm so you can attach it to your desk.

And if you're looking for something specifically designed with game streaming in mind, the Razer Seiren X is for you. Razer is a brand name in the gaming sphere that consistently releases quality products, and you can be rest assured that the company tested this out with real streamers to gather feedback before putting it on the market.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.