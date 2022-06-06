Best USB hub for PS4 and PS5 in 2022
You won't run out of ports on your console with these top quality USB hubs.
With the many accessories available today fighting for life on your PS4 or PS5, you'll find there just isn't enough USB ports to go around. If you want to avoid endless amounts of cable swapping, you can easily remedy the problem with the best USB hub for PS4 and PS5. Here are some of our favorites you can find right now.
The best USB hubs available for PS4 and PS5
Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Unibody Aluminum Portable Data Hub
Our pick
It's our favorite USB Hub for more than just the PS4. The Anker's slim aluminum design and premium quality finish make it a great addition to your PS4 setup, and the four USB 3.0 ports give you high-speed access to more peripherals. It's perfect for your PlayStation 5 as well.
Lyfnlove 7-port USB 3.0 hub
Give me more
If three extra USB 3.0 ports aren't enough for your peripheral crazed life, how about six more? The Lyfnlove seven-port hub is a powerhouse with a port for charging your smartphone while you play. These reasons alone make it the best PS4 or PS5 USB hub to add to the ranks.
Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub with Individual LED Power Switches
Simple and cheap
Were you looking to save money? Sabrent's four-port USB 3.0 hub is affordable and does what you need — powers your USB-based peripherals and accessories. Maybe it doesn't look as good on top of a PS4, but if you are on a tight budget, then there's nothing better.
Blend right in
Linkstyle 5 Port HUB
Unlike some other USB hubs on this list, Linkstyle's product fits right onto the PS4, seamlessly extending the console and adding one USB 3.0 port for high-speed devices and four USB 2.0 ports for anything else. This will allow you to connect a multitude of things, and the device also allows for charging up to five USB accessories simultaneously.
Kokovolta Vertical Data Hub
Aesthetic grace
This really isn't different from any of the other hubs we have showcased here except for its looks. This really caught my eye, and I think it would look great in any room with your PS4, especially if your PS4 is white. And because of its color scheme, it'll look amazing next to your PlayStation 5, which also sports a black/white pattern.
Skywin all-in-one stand
An all-in-one solution
Why settle for just a USB hub? The Skywin stand houses every part of your PlayStation experience and charges everything as well. It then also has an extra set of USB ports to make the most of your console.
Because you need more ports
The more you use your PS4 or PS5 console, the more you realize how essential USB ports are. Accessories like hard drives, charging cables, flash drives, PlayStation Move controllers and PSVR headsets need a way to connect to the console, so having a reliable hub is important. Our main recommendation is the Anker four-port USB hub, which is reasonably priced and gives you access to four USB 3.0 hubs to make your storage solutions as fast as possible. The fact that it's a matte black aluminum is also a huge bonus since it'll look great next to your console.
Do note that if you're using this USB hub with a PS5, you may run into issues. Hubs are great for hooking up your PSVR and expanding with external storage, that way you've got more SSD space for the best PS5 games. However, from the limited testing so far, external drives need to be plugged into the PS5 directly, so you should use the hub for connecting any PS5 headsets, charging DualSense controllers, and so on.
No matter which hub you go with, there are more than enough options to choose from, and there's bound to be an option for whatever your current gaming setup requires.
