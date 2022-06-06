Best USB hub for PS4 and PS5 in 2022

With the many accessories available today fighting for life on your PS4 or PS5, you'll find there just isn't enough USB ports to go around. If you want to avoid endless amounts of cable swapping, you can easily remedy the problem with the best USB hub for PS4 and PS5. Here are some of our favorites you can find right now.

The best USB hubs available for PS4 and PS5

Because you need more ports

The more you use your PS4 or PS5 console, the more you realize how essential USB ports are. Accessories like hard drives, charging cables, flash drives, PlayStation Move controllers and PSVR headsets need a way to connect to the console, so having a reliable hub is important. Our main recommendation is the Anker four-port USB hub, which is reasonably priced and gives you access to four USB 3.0 hubs to make your storage solutions as fast as possible. The fact that it's a matte black aluminum is also a huge bonus since it'll look great next to your console.

Do note that if you're using this USB hub with a PS5, you may run into issues. Hubs are great for hooking up your PSVR and expanding with external storage, that way you've got more SSD space for the best PS5 games. However, from the limited testing so far, external drives need to be plugged into the PS5 directly, so you should use the hub for connecting any PS5 headsets, charging DualSense controllers, and so on.

No matter which hub you go with, there are more than enough options to choose from, and there's bound to be an option for whatever your current gaming setup requires.