Gaming has always been considered an at-home hobby, but many can't bear to be parted with their beloved consoles when heading out the door. So, if you're going on a trip with your PS5 in tow, it is important to protect your valuable cargo and be able to carry it around comfortably. Plus, you'll want to make sure you can play just about anywhere. To maximize your gaming experience on the road, you need the best travel accessories for your PS5.
Why get multiple gadgets when one can do it all? The Case Club PS5 carry case is the jack of all trades when gaming on the go. Not only does it have a Full HD monitor, cooling fans, and speakers, but it's also waterproof and lockable.
This sturdy USA Gear travel bag transports your PS5 safe and sound wherever you go. It offers water and scratch resistance in a compact hand-carry package. Plus, there are plenty of compartments to generously accommodate extra items.
If the Case Club Portable Gaming Station is out of your budget, this cheaper monitor might do the trick. You can hook up your PS5 to the GAEMS M155 display and enjoy playing your favorite titles in Full HD at 60Hz.
Perhaps you've got an extra DualSense controller that won't fit in the PS5 luggage, or maybe you just like to carry it separately. Either way, the RTOP strong EVA storage case will keep your controller out of harm's way. It's shockproof and easy to carry thanks to the soft handle.
More and more people are moving toward digital game collections nowadays. With a gigantic WD_Black 5TB portable game drive, you will be able to travel with your entire gaming library. To top it off, it's also encased in a layer of durable material for extra protection.
Never underestimate the power of a good old battery pack. The NexiGo battery pack is compact and rechargeable, making it extremely convenient to take on the go. Snap the 1500mAh rechargeable pack onto your DualSense controller, and it'll charge right back up. If you're in a hotel room with a lack of USB hubs or forgot your charging cable at home, this can be quite useful.
Think of all the ideal traits of a travel headset — featherweight, easy to carry, doesn't take much space. These are the features that define the HyperX Cloud headset. And the best part is, you don't have to sacrifice sound quality to get all these things. This gaming headset delivers excellent audio quality while maintaining a slender form factor suited for travel.
Pick according to your needs
If you're taking your PS5 with you on your travels, you need the best PS5 accessories by your side. With so much available in the market, it can be easy to get confused. Gaming in the midst of travel is an experience that depends entirely on how you go about doing it. If you're going to a fancy resort on vacation, for instance, don't blow your money on the most expensive all-in-one kind of product. Instead, look to enhance your experience with something to match the occasion and makes your life easy, such as the USA Gear console travel case.
If you're setting off on a work trip and aren't sure whether you will have a TV in the hotel room, an excellent companion would be the Gaems M155 portable monitor. It has a Full HD resolution and 60Hz screen refresh rate, making for decent gaming display material. No fuss or hassle; just hook up the PlayStation 5 to the screen, and you're good to go. There's even an in-built speaker, so users don't need to worry about audio output. If you do want higher-tier sound, you can get the HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset.
Good old-fashioned camping trips are fun and all, but having your PS5 makes them even better. For this setting, my personal favorite is the Case Club PlayStation 5 Portable Gaming Station. It is a highly versatile product that meets all the essential prerequisites of gaming. It has everything one could ask for — a display, speakers, carrying case, and even a cooling fan.
