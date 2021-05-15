Best travel accessories for PS5 Android Central 2021

Gaming has always been considered an at-home hobby, but many can't bear to be parted with their beloved consoles when heading out the door. So, if you're going on a trip with your PS5 in tow, it is important to protect your valuable cargo and be able to carry it around comfortably. Plus, you'll want to make sure you can play just about anywhere. To maximize your gaming experience on the road, you need the best travel accessories for your PS5.

Pick according to your needs

If you're taking your PS5 with you on your travels, you need the best PS5 accessories by your side. With so much available in the market, it can be easy to get confused. Gaming in the midst of travel is an experience that depends entirely on how you go about doing it. If you're going to a fancy resort on vacation, for instance, don't blow your money on the most expensive all-in-one kind of product. Instead, look to enhance your experience with something to match the occasion and makes your life easy, such as the USA Gear console travel case.

If you're setting off on a work trip and aren't sure whether you will have a TV in the hotel room, an excellent companion would be the Gaems M155 portable monitor. It has a Full HD resolution and 60Hz screen refresh rate, making for decent gaming display material. No fuss or hassle; just hook up the PlayStation 5 to the screen, and you're good to go. There's even an in-built speaker, so users don't need to worry about audio output. If you do want higher-tier sound, you can get the HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset.

Good old-fashioned camping trips are fun and all, but having your PS5 makes them even better. For this setting, my personal favorite is the Case Club PlayStation 5 Portable Gaming Station. It is a highly versatile product that meets all the essential prerequisites of gaming. It has everything one could ask for — a display, speakers, carrying case, and even a cooling fan.