Best Stealth Games for PlayStation 4 in 2022
By Jennifer Locke , Kelly Peirce published
Action-packed, fast-paced gameplay isn't the only way to get your heart pumping. Some of us get that same experience being as stealthy as possible. The stakes are never higher than when you can't be detected, so here are the best stealth games for the PlayStation 4.
The Last of Us Remastered
The Last of Us Remastered is praised for its cinematics and impeccable character-driven storytelling, but its gameplay mechanics are nothing to sneeze at. With an infection plaguing the world and scarce resources, you'll need to use your bullets wisely. Sometimes this means not using them at all. The best course of action in The Last of Us is no action as you stealth your way through dilapidated cities, avoiding threats around every corner.
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Being the newest game on our list is by no means the only thing A Plague Tale: Innocence has going for it. This beautifully written, emotionally harrowing story follows Amica and her little brother Hugo as you lead them through plague-ridden France. Help keep them safe and avoid enemies, both human and rat, by keeping Amica and Hugo hidden in the shadows or guarded by light via some very compulsive game mechanics.
Dishonored 2
One playthrough just isn't enough to see everything that the world of Dishonored 2 has to offer. Its level design encourages exploration and you'll need to think outside of the box to complete your objectives. The entire game can be played without killing a single person, making it the perfect challenge for stealth enthusiasts. Playing this "clean hands" style also rewards you with a better ending and a city in less chaos.
Days Gone
Days Gone is not a game that immediately jumps out as a stealth game. You play Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter on a very loud motorcycle, in a breathtaking world filled with loss, friendship, madness, betrayal and love. As the story unfolds, you choose the Deacons combat style. While you can go in guns blazing, more often than not, a stealth approach is best to save on supplies and keep Deacon safe.
Hitman 2
Hitman truly brings a new meaning to hiding in plain sight. As Agent 47 you'll need to use every tool — and costume — at your disposal to take out your targets in public areas while surrounded by crowds. If guards begin to grow suspicious or you're not allowed into a restricted area, simply change outfits and they'll be none the wiser. Just be sure to keep your weapons well hidden.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Cyberpunk fans should feel right at home with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. As the rift between transhumans (those with cybernetic augmentations) and humans grows every day, Adam Jensen delves into the midst of the turmoil to fight the Illuminati (yes, you read that right). Get to the heart of the conspiracy without alerting your enemies.
Alien: Isolation
Don't let the bad taste that Alien: Colonial Marines left in your mouth turn you off from other Alien games. Alien: Isolation is an outstanding survival horror title that tasks you with avoiding the titular creature as you attempt to learn what happened to the crew of the Nostromo, notably Ellen Ripley, the playable character's iconic mother. Hold your breath and don't make a sound.
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Set in a magical fantasy world full of elves and goblins, the story itself isn't as important as its gameplay is when you're infiltrating palaces and lurking through dank dungeons. Use Styx's magic to your advantage to turn invisible if you're in a sticky situation, or lob a few handfuls of dust at the torches to darken your path.
Batman: Return to Arkham
Batman: Return to Arkham is a two-for-one deal. You get two commendable stealth games all in one package. Yeah, it's fun to prowl Arkham Asylum and Arkham City as our favorite caped crusader and take out throngs of bad guys in fist fights, but taking them out without being seen is an even more rewarding experience as you hear the fear in their voices when they realize what's going on.
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Death of the Outsider is a smaller, standalone title from Arkane Studios that follows up on the events of Dishonored 2. Taking up the mantle of Billie Lurk while using new powers and abilities, players will explore a gorgeous world while preparing to take on the ultimate assassination.
Time to be a sneaky sneak
If you're looking to stay in the shadows, pick up The Last of Us Remastered. This remains one of the most beloved PlayStation 4 exclusives for a reason. The story, the gameplay, you just can't go wrong and we look forward to see what happens in the upcoming sequel. But if you are looking for something a little newer, A Plague Tale: Innocence is a wonderful option to slink through dark abandoned towns as you try to stay safe in a most dangerous time.
There is a little something for everyone, from horror to fantasy fans, PlayStation 4 has you covered. And, beyond the flavor of the game there really is a variety of stealth styles. As for those who want the thrill of hiding in plain sight, you won't get any better than Hitman 2. Be the sneaky sneak -you- want to be, you can't go wrong with any of these games!
Jennifer Locke is Android Central's Games Editor and has been playing video games nearly her entire life. You can find her posting pictures of her dog and obsessing over PlayStation and Xbox, Star Wars, and other geeky things on Twitter @JenLocke95.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.