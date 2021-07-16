Best RC cars Android Central 2021
Here at Android Central, we're big fans of speed and fun. The DJI Mavic Mini catches our eye with its zippy movements and clear footage. Remote-controlled vehicles are another favorite. Today we're delving into the world of RC cars. If you've ever shopped for one, you know that some were designed for kids, and others are aimed straight at hardcore adult drivers. It's a challenge to pick the right one, but we're here to help with our list of the best RC cars of the year. So slap on your seatbelt, and let's go.
- Best overall: ARRMA TYPHON 4X4 RC Buggy
- Best value: BEZGAR X RASTAR
- Stunt machine for kids: Threeking stunt car
- Goes anywhere: Traxxas Bandit XL-5
- Best drifter: Redcat Racing EPX Drift Car with 7.2V 2000mAh Battery
- Best speed for kids: Jeypod High Speed Racing RC Car
- A transformer: FIGROL Transform RC Car Robot
- Best camera: DEERC DE36W
- Absolute speed demon: ARRMA Limitless 6S BLX 4WD
Best overall: ARRMA TYPHON 4X4 RC BuggyStaff Pick
Reach speeds of over 50 miles per hour with the ARRMA Typhon 4WD buggy. The 3200Kv brushless motor delivers incredible torque, acceleration, and speed. The aerodynamic profile and the large tires give reliable traction and maneuverability on flat pavement, gravel, rocky paths, and even carpeting. Best of all, all electronics on the ARRMA Typhon are waterproof, so it's up to mudbogging, snow, or cruising in the rain.
Best value: BEZGAR X RASTAR
Officially licensed by Lamborghini, the BEZGAR X RASTAR is the spitting image of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. This scratch-resistant RC car looks hot, runs smooth, and drifts like nobody's business. Speeds top out at 4mph, and the remote range is 80 feet. The X RASTAR is one of the best RC cars for those who love sports cars and classic styling. The X RASTER will give you a smooth ride indoors and out and is ideal for kids and adults.
Stunt machine for kids: Threeking stunt car
The futuristic-looking Threeking's stunt car has four chunky, grippy wheels that power over anything that gets in its way. With 4WD, a 360-degree turning radius, and explosive power, this is a car that's equally at home inside or out. We love the off-road capability and the anti-skid tires that won't mar up your floor inside. The battery on this model lasts up to half an hour, and the stunt car comes in neon green or red. For kids six and up, this is the best RC car you can buy.
Goes anywhere: Traxxas Bandit XL-5
Go on-road or off-road with the Traxxas Bandit XL-5. Electronic speed control gives you supersonic acceleration and speeds that hit more than 35mph. The Bandit soars over jumps and obstacles, hits rooster tails with ease, and plows over gravel, water, and pebbles. The electronics are waterproof on the Bandit, giving you an all-weather RC car that can handle anything that comes its way.
Best drifter: Redcat Racing EPX Drift Car with 7.2V 2000mAh Battery
The Redcat Racing EPX Drift Car is AWD, has aluminum capped coil-over shocks, waterproof electronics, and it's fitted with drift tires. If you run on smooth concrete, you can drift to your heart's content with the EPX. If you prefer off-road driving, switch out the tires for nubby rubbers, and you're good to go. The EPX hits speeds of up to 35mph and is a blast drive.
Best speed for kids: Jeypod High Speed Racing RC Car
The younger enthusiast will love this Jeypod RC car. The price is undoubtedly in their range, and non-toxic plastic materials are welcome. With a pistol grip-style transmitter, control this car from over 70 meters away and reach speeds up to 20 miles per hour. The car comes with two rechargeable batteries for the vehicle and two batteries for the transmitter.
A transformer: FIGROL Transform RC Car Robot
It's hard to think of RC cars without associating them with transformers. So, this 2 in 1 play game will automatically go from car to robot when you push the button on the remote control. Moving back and forth is so easy. It has five wheels with high-speed drifting, so you can perform 360 degree turns in either car or robot form. Made of high-quality ABS plastic, the Gainer Car Robot is safe for children as they enjoy the xenon-style headlamps with realistic engine sounds.
Best camera: DEERC DE36W
Much like the best RC trucks, most RC cars come sans camera and focus on driveability. TheDEERC DE36W does both. A 720P HD FPV camera sits atop this off-road car so you can capture every second of your experience. The battery puts out an hour of runtime, giving you plenty of time to play between recharges. With big tires, 4WD, and strong shock absorbers, this is a car you'll love to spin indoors or out.
Absolute speed demon: ARRMA Limitless 6S BLX 4WD
The sweet low-drag aerodynamic body of the Limitless from ARRMA is designed to handle triple-digit speeds. Yeah, you read that right. The Limitless easily cruises more than 100mph. Advanced drivers can customize the front and rear wings to tune downforce, drag, and grip. The 4x4 drivetrain hangs on to all sorts of surfaces and leaves your competition in the dust.
Are you a closet RC car enthusiast?
As you can see, today's best RC cars come in all price ranges and with a bevy of features. If you're an enthusiast, you know it's a rush to tweak your ride to outperform others. And if you're just starting, you probably want something that does the basics well so you can learn behind the wheel before advancing to the next level.
Our top pick is the ARRMA TYPHON 4x4. It's a buggy that can hit 50mph, runs on wet surfaces or dry, and comes fully assembled and ready to run.
If speed is your thing, the versatile Traxxas Bandit XL-5 should be in your cart now. It hits 35mph, soars over jumps, and has waterproof electronics so you can go off-roading and puddle jumping.
Want to capture every moment of your drive? Grab the DEERC DE36W. It's fitted with a 720P FPV camera, climbs rocks and obstacles, and has a battery that holds out for an hour.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Enjoy the fun of speed racing and off-roading with one of these RC trucks
RC trucks and cars are no longer cheap automobiles for kids to crash and break mindlessly. Now, they attract large groups of enthusiasts of all ages who appreciate the complex designs and styles. Check out this range of RC trucks with recommendations for the best options.
Just bought the Nokia G10 or G20? You'd better get a screen protector.
Nokia G10 and G20 are promised to get three big platform updates in the coming years. If you have just got yourself one, be sure to buy the best screen protector for your Nokia phone to make it last.
Keep your Galaxy Note 20 Ultra shatter-free with these screen protectors
With the Note 20 Ultra, you're getting one of the best displays currently available on a smartphone. Want to make sure it stays that way? Get a screen protector!