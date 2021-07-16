Best RC cars Android Central 2021

Here at Android Central, we're big fans of speed and fun. The DJI Mavic Mini catches our eye with its zippy movements and clear footage. Remote-controlled vehicles are another favorite. Today we're delving into the world of RC cars. If you've ever shopped for one, you know that some were designed for kids, and others are aimed straight at hardcore adult drivers. It's a challenge to pick the right one, but we're here to help with our list of the best RC cars of the year. So slap on your seatbelt, and let's go.

Are you a closet RC car enthusiast?

As you can see, today's best RC cars come in all price ranges and with a bevy of features. If you're an enthusiast, you know it's a rush to tweak your ride to outperform others. And if you're just starting, you probably want something that does the basics well so you can learn behind the wheel before advancing to the next level.

Our top pick is the ARRMA TYPHON 4x4. It's a buggy that can hit 50mph, runs on wet surfaces or dry, and comes fully assembled and ready to run.

If speed is your thing, the versatile Traxxas Bandit XL-5 should be in your cart now. It hits 35mph, soars over jumps, and has waterproof electronics so you can go off-roading and puddle jumping.

Want to capture every moment of your drive? Grab the DEERC DE36W. It's fitted with a 720P FPV camera, climbs rocks and obstacles, and has a battery that holds out for an hour.