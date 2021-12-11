Best Racing Wheels for PS4 & PS5 in 2022

If you're looking to get into console-based sim racing, then the PS4 and PS5 are strong places to be. Not only does Sony have a strong first-party title in Gran Turismo, but it's well supported by third-party offerings like F1 and Project Cars. To take your experience to the next level, a wheel is a sound investment, and the good news is that there are some really awesome choices for the PlayStation. This includes the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT, which is the best option for most people.

Best Overall: Thrustmaster T300 RS GT

Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Today's Best Deals $406 at Amazon 1,080-degree rotation Brushless motor Interchangeable rim Attractive price Rubber trim, not leather Quite plasticky

The T300 RS GT isn't the most expensive wheel, nor is it the most feature-packed or advanced when it comes to the tech inside. However, for most people, what it is is a fantastic all-rounder that balances all of these things. It's approachable for newcomers with an attractive price, yet still delivers a quality experience.

It might be a Gran Turismo-branded product, but it's great for all racing games on PS4, PS5, and PC. The wheel rim itself is 11 inches in diameter but is also detachable and can be replaced by several alternatives, including a replica Ferrari F1 effort. Thrustmaster also has an extensive ecosystem of accessories that will work with the T300 RS GT.

The T300 RS GT boasts an adjustable rotation up to 1,080 degrees, and force feedback is delivered by a frictionless dual belt-driven system powered by an industrial-class brushless motor. That means it'll also last, and with a high-resolution magnetic sensor, you can be sure it's accurate and responsive.

Runner-up: Logitech G29

Logitech G29 for PS5 and PS4 On balance, an excellent wheel for all Today's Best Deals $236 at Amazon Excellent design and construction Attractive price Three-pedal setup Great force feedback Stick shift additional purchase No changeable rim

The Logitech G29 is, as traditionally with Logitech wheels, excellent. Part of that is based on its longevity; you can often find it at a handsome discount. It's not good only because of its price. Logitech doesn't churn out new wheels that often, but when they come around, they're some of the best PS4 wheels.

The G29 is a well-built wheel with all the creature comforts you need to go racing. That includes a built-in vibration motor that provides accurate force feedback to feel the surface you're driving on, a 900-degree rotation, a leather grip, and a full three-pedal setup. It's also good for racing on the PC too, as well as your console.

This means you can use the optional gearshift with it if you prefer, though it is an additional purchase. For most, though, the metal paddle shifters will be plenty. It's also worth highlighting the location of the buttons because they're placed perfectly for easy access without the need to take your hands off the wheel.

Best Mid-range: Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster T150 Racing Wheel A good wheel for little money Today's Best Deals $200 at Amazon 1080-degree rotation Large paddle shifts Good force feedback Amazing price A lot of plastic Only two pedals as standard

Thrustmaster doesn't just cater to the super-serious sim racers out there. The company has a whole range of different wheels, and the T150 is particularly useful for those making their first steps onto the virtual tarmac or those looking for a good wheel on a tight budget.

The T150 retains features you'd find on more expensive wheels, such as a 1080-degree adjustable rotation and large paddle shifts but cuts back in some areas, such as being mostly plastic and trimmed in rubber. However, with 12-bit resolution and Thrustmaster's Immersion TouchSense technology, it still feels superb and has fantastic accuracy.

The T150 is a comfortable wheel to use. It's also a high-quality product designed to appeal to the newer sim-racers. Neither of those things means you should miss out on features, and with nice force feedback, too, it's genuinely an excellent mid-range wheel.

Best Budget: Hori Racing Wheel Apex

Hori Racing Wheel Apex Don't break the bank Today's Best Deals $100 at Amazon 270-degree turn radius Affordable Officially-licensed Adjustable dead zone Two-pedal setup Fewer premium features

Hori makes a ton of affordable gaming accessories, and the Hori Racing Wheel Apex is no different. You'll be hard-pressed to find a quality racing wheel for $100 or less, so this is a solid choice. Most other racing wheels are well above $200, and this one's officially licensed for PlayStation consoles.

It features a quick-handling mode of 180-degrees and supports full rotation up to 270-degrees. It also comes packed with a mounting clamp so that you can keep it nice and sturdy, and it sports a textured rubber grip so your hands won't be slipping on the wheel anytime soon. You'll also be able to fully assign and map all of its buttons as you see fit.

That it only has a two-pedal setup is a bummer, but it's not the end of the world. For $100, you're getting an excellent racing wheel for PS3, PS4, and PS5. If you've like to spend a little more, you can even get a wireless option.

Best Direct Drive: Fanatec Podium Racing Wheel F1

Fanatec Podium Racing Wheel F1 Like driving the real thing in the comfort of your home Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $1,800 at Fanatec Ultimate realism Superb build quality Also supports console Ecosystem of accessories Expensive Pedals aren't included

If you want to get really serious about your sim racing, then you're going to want to jump up to a direct drive wheel. While everything else on this list relies on a system of belts and gears, direct-drive wheels attach the rim directly to the motor. The benefit here is the best quality force feedback, unlimited rotation, and the absolute best accuracy. It's the closest you can get to a real race car in your own home.

Fanatec now has a direct drive wheel that fits into its extensive ecosystem of products. The Podium also supports consoles, with both PS4 and Xbox One support possible, and the bundle here has a licensed F1 style wheel to get you going. What you get with the podium is smooth, accurate, highly realistic racing.

It boasts peak torque of 20nm and a holding torque of 15nm, a built-in hub, carbon fiber, and Alcantara in its construction, and a built-in OLED display on the base for easy tuning. You've got a host of buttons to map and an integrated display on the actual wheel. All you need to do is get some pedals, which aren't included, and you're off.

The PS4 and PS5 have a fantastic line-up of sim-quality racing games and several wheels that will make your experience even more enjoyable. If you're looking for the wheel to jump in with, though, the Thrustmaster T300 RS is the place to start.

It's good for newcomers and more experienced racers alike with a strong balance of features and price. It also supports a selection of alternative rims, including a pretty awesome-looking Ferrari F1 replica. Thrustmaster has a big ecosystem of accessories, too, so once you're in with the T300 RS, you'll be able to gradually build up your rig and carry over your additional parts as and when you decide to upgrade your wheel.

