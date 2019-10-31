Best Puzzle Games for PlayStation 4 Android Central 2019

Those looking to test their intelligence, problem solving, reflexes, and wit will find some of the best mind benders on PlayStation 4 below. Puzzles and platformers tend to go hand-in-hand in a lot of cases, so you'll see a few on this list, along with games that are primarily puzzle-based.

★ Featured favorite : Tetris Effect Staff pick You can teach an old dog new tricks! Or, you can still innovate on a decades old classic like Tetris. It might be hard to imagine how to keep such a simple premise fresh for all this time, but Tetris Effect does so with a spectacular blast of colors and music. Everything on the screen — from the background and special effects to the Tetris pieces themselves — reacts with your input as you progress through its dozens of stages. $35 at Amazon

Pick your puzzle

Puzzles come in all shapes and sizes, but a well-polished title like Tetris Effect proves that sometimes what seems to be the simplest of tasks are the most challenging (and fun). There's a reason the series has withstood the test of time and is even popular today, decades after its initial inception.

If that doesn't do it for you, try out the INSIDE/Limbo Double Pack to test your skills. They're both nearly-perfect platformers full of diabolical puzzles that'll require quick thinking lest you befall a gruesome death. No pressure or anything.

If you're looking for something that will tug at your heartstrings, try out Valiant Hearts: The Great War, or something like Thomas Was Alone. Both games are not only incredible puzzle titles, but also provide surprisingly gripping stories in the process. Regardless of what type of puzzle game you're looking for, there's tons to choose from.

