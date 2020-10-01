Best PS5 Headsets Android Central 2020
The PS5 is set to launch in just a couple of months, and as fans continue to try and pick up a copy, one of the biggest accessories to go along with the console will be a headset. Not only can a great headset enhance your gaming experience, but finding one that's comfortable for long gaming sessions will be a huge benefit. Thankfully, there's tons of options available, and we've gathered some of the best PS5 headsets you can pick up ahead of the console's launch to get ready to jump into those PS5 games.
- The newest entry: Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
- Best budget option: Razer Kraken X
- Another affordable choice: Turtle Beach Recon 70P
- Hi-Res Audio certified: SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC
- Mid-range: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300
- For the streamers: Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset + MixAmp Pro TR
The newest entry: Pulse 3D Wireless HeadsetStaff pick
The PULSE 3D wireless headset is the latest headset that Sony is releasing for its upcoming console. The headset is expected to offer 3D audio support, as well as have dual noise-canceling microphones. It's tough to track down right now, but is available for pre-order if you're in the market for a new headset.
Best budget option: Razer Kraken X
The Razer Kraken X is one of many affordable and comfortable headsets that Razer makes, but if you're looking for a dedicated, wired model, this is for you. The Kraken X sports 7.1 surround sound capability, and is also compatible on PCs as well as other consoles. The headset itself sports a plush headband for maximum comfort, and the microphone offers solid vocal quality, even if the non-retractable aspect of it is a bit unfortunate.
Another affordable choice: Turtle Beach Recon 70P
Sometimes you can't spend a lot on a headset. Thankfully, Turtle Beach offers some great options that are not only affordable, but are also high quality. The Recon 70P doesn't have many of the features of other headsets on this list, but it gets the job done with some above average audio quality and a solid enough microphone. Despite looking on the cheap side, the 70P also has a great feel to it and is built very well.
Hi-Res Audio certified: SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC
The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is a professional level headset for players who don't mind the premium price. It's meant meant to take on some of the bigger brands out there, and does so very well, sporting some incredibly high quality audio as well an included amplifier to tweak audio settings however you desire. If the high price tag is fine for you, then this is the best headset you're going to find.
Mid-range: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300
Sennheiser is known for it's excellent audio quality, and the GSP 300 is no different. This wired headset packages some of the best audio quality and a clear microphone with a comfortable design. Not to mention, this also acts as a bit of an affordable choice, especially when it comes to Sennheiser products.
For the streamers: Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset + MixAmp Pro TR
Astro has been known for making quality headsets for some time, and the A40 is no different. Unlike some of their more expensive wireless models, the A40 TR offers a wired solution while still giving you the chance to adjust everything you'd ever need. The included MixAmp allows for nearly endless customizable options, and thanks to Astro offering interchangable speaker tags, you can even switch up the style on your headset should you choose to do so.
Find the headset that's best for you
Finding the best PS5 headset can be a little difficult. If you don't find something that has good sound quality and a solid microphone, you'll be hurting yourself in the long run. Thankfully, there's tons of options available that can provide you with some quality choices, and aren't expensive enough to break the bank in terms of pricing.
If you're looking for something that will definitively work on the PlayStation 5 and is built with its upcoming specifications in mind, then the upcoming PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is for you. With 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones, this USB-C headset is a great addition to your collection.
If money is of no issue to you and you're looking to get the best of the best, then you might consider picking up the Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset. With the Astro A40 TR, you'll be completely set for any type of gaming experience, whether it be immersing yourself in a single-player game or getting the jump on opponents in a multiplayer lobby.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.
Get the best out of your Xbox Game Pass games with these headsets
Xbox Game Pass has made a big splash in the Android gaming world. If you want to get the best out of your time, you'll need a good headset to help take your gaming to the next level. Check out our picks for the best.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.