The PS5 is set to launch in just a couple of months, and as fans continue to try and pick up a copy, one of the biggest accessories to go along with the console will be a headset. Not only can a great headset enhance your gaming experience, but finding one that's comfortable for long gaming sessions will be a huge benefit. Thankfully, there's tons of options available, and we've gathered some of the best PS5 headsets you can pick up ahead of the console's launch to get ready to jump into those PS5 games.

Find the headset that's best for you

Finding the best PS5 headset can be a little difficult. If you don't find something that has good sound quality and a solid microphone, you'll be hurting yourself in the long run. Thankfully, there's tons of options available that can provide you with some quality choices, and aren't expensive enough to break the bank in terms of pricing.

If you're looking for something that will definitively work on the PlayStation 5 and is built with its upcoming specifications in mind, then the upcoming PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is for you. With 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones, this USB-C headset is a great addition to your collection.

If money is of no issue to you and you're looking to get the best of the best, then you might consider picking up the Astro Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset. With the Astro A40 TR, you'll be completely set for any type of gaming experience, whether it be immersing yourself in a single-player game or getting the jump on opponents in a multiplayer lobby.