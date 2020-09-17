You'll also be able to order a lot of the new accessories like the DuelSense controller, the new Pulse 3D wireless headset, and more. Plus, you'll want to reserve your favorite video games, especially those upcoming PS5 exclusives like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or the remastered Demon's Souls.

We finally have the final piece of the puzzle for Sony's newest generation of gaming console. The PlayStation 5 has announced its pricing and release date ! Hopefully you've been saving your pennies because it's going to set you back a few. Whether you choose the regular PlayStation 5 for $499 or go with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $100 cheaper, you can pre-order your device now to get it as soon as possible.

The consoles don't release until Nov. 12, but retailers already have pre-order pages up and running. Whether or not the consoles are available will change quite often, especially if demand is high. Keep checking back if the pages say "Sold Out," and we'll do our best to keep you informed about all the places you can try.

You'll need to know all the best places to pre-order the PlayStation 5, and we've got the list for you right here.

Best PlayStation 5 pre-order deals:

How can I get my pre-order in?

Sony has already promised the PlayStation 5 will have more consoles available at launch than even the PlayStation 4 did. As far as we can tell, there will be no delays related to the global pandemic or anything like that. So, if you can't find a pre-order and you're desperately searching for one, the only advice we can give you is: keep looking! More pre-orders will be released over time and you'll be able to get yours eventually. Many retailers went live a little too early when the console prices were first announced so the earliest of pre-orders sold out before they were even supposed to go live. Over time, the supplies will be refreshed and the pages will be updated.