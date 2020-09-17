We finally have the final piece of the puzzle for Sony's newest generation of gaming console. The PlayStation 5 has announced its pricing and release date! Hopefully you've been saving your pennies because it's going to set you back a few. Whether you choose the regular PlayStation 5 for $499 or go with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $100 cheaper, you can pre-order your device now to get it as soon as possible.
You'll also be able to order a lot of the new accessories like the DuelSense controller, the new Pulse 3D wireless headset, and more. Plus, you'll want to reserve your favorite video games, especially those upcoming PS5 exclusives like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or the remastered Demon's Souls.
The consoles don't release until Nov. 12, but retailers already have pre-order pages up and running. Whether or not the consoles are available will change quite often, especially if demand is high. Keep checking back if the pages say "Sold Out," and we'll do our best to keep you informed about all the places you can try.
You'll need to know all the best places to pre-order the PlayStation 5, and we've got the list for you right here.
Best PlayStation 5 pre-order deals:
Amazon
Amazon's main landing page for PlayStation 5 content includes links to individual product pages for the consoles and accessories. Some things, like the DualSense controller, are available for pre-order. The consoles, however, are not. You can sign up to be emailed when they become available by visiting the PlayStation 5 or the Digital Edition's individual page.
Best Buy
You can check out the individual pages for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition but both currently say "Coming Soon." You can pre-order PS5 accessories like the new DuelSense controller and the Pulse 3D wireless headset.
GameStop
GameStop's landing page includes some unique bundles that package the new consoles with accessories and video games you'll probably be interested in anyway. Those might be become available at some point, although nothing can be pre-ordered right at this moment.
Sony
Of course you can order directly from Sony! Like the other retailers, though, the landing page is currently sold out. You can sign up to get notified when pre-orders return. You will get a notification through your email, but your invitation to pre-order won't be reserved so you'll want to act fast.
Target
Similar to the other retailers, Target has a great landing page for all things PlayStation that includes individual links not only to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digitel Edition consoles but also all the accessories. While the console pre-orders might be sold out, you can pre-order all the available accessories and video games.
Walmart
The consoles aren't currently available for pre-order at Walmart, but the controllers, other accessories, and video games are. You can keep checking the landing page or even sign up to be notified when pre-orders return.
How can I get my pre-order in?
Sony has already promised the PlayStation 5 will have more consoles available at launch than even the PlayStation 4 did. As far as we can tell, there will be no delays related to the global pandemic or anything like that. So, if you can't find a pre-order and you're desperately searching for one, the only advice we can give you is: keep looking! More pre-orders will be released over time and you'll be able to get yours eventually. Many retailers went live a little too early when the console prices were first announced so the earliest of pre-orders sold out before they were even supposed to go live. Over time, the supplies will be refreshed and the pages will be updated.
