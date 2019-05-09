Join the virtual reality (VR) family with your very own PlayStation VR (PSVR) system. The PSVR has one of the easiest setup instructions for beginners and has a light headset that comfortably fits glasses. With an ever-growing list of titles coming out each month and plenty of genres to catch your interest, you won't get bored of this console anytime soon. If you're looking to save money, but still want a headset of your own, here are some of the best bundle options I was able to find that come with some of the best games!

Get started in virtual reality today

Virtual reality (VR) is taking the world by storm and for a good reason. Putting on a VR headset to jump into a game gives a whole new meaning to first-person gaming by placing you right in the thick of your favorite games, shows, and movies. There is plenty of new games and live streaming events releasing each month with all sorts of different genres to get lost in. There's something for everyone with horror, puzzles, fantasy, VR tabletop, and so much more.

For some reason, a lot of the PSVR bundles lack the PlayStation Move controllers. They aren't required for most games since the PlayStation VR offers compatibility to regular DualShock controllers, but using the Move controllers provides a higher experience for immersion. It's just better to separately move both of your hands while playing as opposed to clicking buttons and triggers.

Controllers you need to get started

There are three choices for controllers when it comes to gaming with the PlayStation VR. If the bundle you selected doesn't come with one of these options and you want one, here they are!

PlayStation Move Motion Controllers ($90 at Amazon) These are the most popular option when it comes to playing with your PSVR. Instead of holding a DualShock controller you can use two Move controllers to represent each of your hands for better immersion. Make sure you check the details of the games you order because some of them are only compatible with the DualShock while others are only compatible with Move. There are quite a few that support either of them as well. DualShock 4 Wireless Controller ($46 at Amazon) DualShock 4 wireless controllers are the standard PlayStation 4 controllers that come with your console. Most VR games have compatibility to these controllers, even if it's recommended to play with Move controllers, while other VR games only work with DualShock. A puzzle game, like Astro Bot, is an example of a game that only allows you to play with DualShocks instead of Move. PSVR Aim Controller ($60 at Amazon) PlayStation VR Aim Controllers are not compatible with every VR shooter game for the PSVR. While it offers a much better experience for shooter games, it is only supported with the following games: Arizona Sunshine, Bravo Team, ChromaGun, Dick Wilde, DOOM: VFR, Evasion, Farpoint, Firewall Zero Hour, Rom: Extraction, Special Delivery, The Brookhaven Institute, and Unearthing Mars 2. If you don't have any of these games, with no intentions of owning them, don't get the Aim controller.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.