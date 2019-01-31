PlayStation 4 Pro enhancements vary from game to game, with some focusing on visuals while others pump energy into their performance. Just because a game looks good, though, doesn't mean it is good. The games below strike the perfect balance of being top quality games regardless of any enhancements, but their enhancements only make them that much better.
Resident Evil 2 Remake
Horror fans owe it to themselves to play the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and it's not something anyone else should miss out on either — if you can stomach it. Quickly regarded as one of the greatest remakes of all time, Resident Evil 2 gives players the choice on PS4 Pro of choosing between checkerboarded 4K at 30FPS or a lower resolution at 60FPS. Zombies never looked so good.
Kick some Nazi ass
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is exactly what some players needed in today's political climate: a way to kick ass against Nazis and KKK members. As it turns out, it happened to be a load of fun, and over on PS4 Pro, the resolution is bumped up to 1440p. It's not the most impressive enhancement, but it's certainly welcome.
Wild West outlaws
Red Dead Redemption 2
Rockstar makes some of the best games in the business as evidenced by Red Dead Redemption 2. You'll be hard-pressed to find glaring criticisms with the game — other than the labor practices it was created under. This stunning creation of the American Wild West as the time of cowboys and outlaws was fading away runs at 4K on PS4 Pro with HDR support.
Norse mythology
God of War
Kratos and Atreus became nearly everyone's favorite father/son duo after God of War released. Their journey is as harrowing as it is emotional, and it was beautifully captured in a game with impeccable gameplay mechanics to boot. On PS4 Pro players can choose to either favor performance or resolution, whether you need the best visuals possible at checkerboarded 4K or want the game running at an unlocked frame-rate capped at 60FPS.
Ancient Greek adventures
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Ubisoft's latest historical venture thrusts players back into the middle of ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War. Sprawling city-states surrounded by imposing mountains and the Aegean sea can be viewed at a dynamic resolution on PS4 Pro, with the highest native resolution maxing at around 1620p. Just be sure to make good use of Odyssey's photo mode.
Zombie Infected apocalypse
The Last of Us Remastered
Joel and Ellie's journey originated on PS3, but PS4 is where it found its new home. The Last of Us Remastered takes one of last generation's most highly-acclaimed games and lets players choose from a variety of resolution, frame-rate, and shadow configurations on PS4 Pro. Enjoy it in stunning 4K at 30FPS or go for 60FPS at 1800p.
Travel the world
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Nathan Drake's final adventure on the hunt for pirate Henry Avery's long lost treasure is best experienced on PlayStation 4 Pro. From the coastlines of Madagascar to the Scottish Highlands, everything looks beautiful at 1440p with HDR support, giving its colors more vibrancy and the resolution a crisp edge that wasn't present before.
A galaxy far, far away
Star Wars Battlefront II
Say what you want about EA and Battlefront II's initial microtransactions, but it's actually not a bad game when you get past the controversy and focus on its actual content. Not only does it have several multiplayer game modes spanning the prequel trilogy all the way until the recent sequels, but it also has a dedicated single-player campaign. Star Wars Battlefront II runs at 1440p and 60FPS on PS4 Pro.
A PS2 classic
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow of the Colossus launched on PS2 but was rebuilt from the ground up specifically for PlayStation 4. The best way to experience this classic title is undoubtedly on PS4 Pro which can render it at 4K running at 30FPS or 1080p at 60FPS. If you missed out on it over a decade ago, now's the time to pick it up.
Web-slinging fun
Marvel's Spider-Man
Join your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man on his heroics through New York City in stunning 4K with HDR support on PS4 Pro. Insomniac absolutely knocked this one out of the park, and it may very well be one of the best superhero video games to ever release — it certainly gives the Batman Arkham series a run for its money.
If you have the nerve for it, the Resident Evil 2 Remake is almost flawless when it comes to design and its PS4 Pro enhancements. For anyone else who'd rather not hop into a survival horror, you can't go wrong with God of War.
