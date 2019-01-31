PlayStation 4 Pro enhancements vary from game to game, with some focusing on visuals while others pump energy into their performance. Just because a game looks good, though, doesn't mean it is good. The games below strike the perfect balance of being top quality games regardless of any enhancements, but their enhancements only make them that much better.

★ Featured favorite Resident Evil 2 Remake Horror fans owe it to themselves to play the Resident Evil 2 Remake, and it's not something anyone else should miss out on either — if you can stomach it. Quickly regarded as one of the greatest remakes of all time, Resident Evil 2 gives players the choice on PS4 Pro of choosing between checkerboarded 4K at 30FPS or a lower resolution at 60FPS. Zombies never looked so good. $60 at Amazon

If you have the nerve for it, the Resident Evil 2 Remake is almost flawless when it comes to design and its PS4 Pro enhancements. For anyone else who'd rather not hop into a survival horror, you can't go wrong with God of War.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.