Valentine's Day isn't just about getting that perfect gift for your sweet crush or significant other — it's also about spending some real quality time with them. More and more, gamer couples are choosing to do that by playing co-op games. It makes for the perfect date night, with most co-op games requiring teamwork and communication for success. It'll bring you two closer and you'll have loads of fun doing it. Need some ideas? These PlayStation 4 games are great places to start.
★ Featured favorite
A Way Out
What better game to play with your significant other on Valentine's Day than one that you literally can't play without them? A Way Out puts you in the shoes of a prisoner hankering for a breakout. He has to enlist the help of a fellow prisoner, however, and that's when your trust is really tested.
Order Up
Overcooked! 2
Work together to run one of the most hectic kitchens you'll ever see in this co-op game that supports up to four players. The orders fly in fast, and you'll need to work with your partner and establish an efficient system to handle it all.
Survive the Night
Don't Starve Together
Don't Starve: That's the name of the game, figuratively and literally. This one is all about surviving the long nights of cold winters, where you'll forage for food, find shelter, protect yourself from the wild, and keep fighting to live as long as you can. With Don't Starve Together, you can even have a partner to help you out.
Live a Fantasy
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Most games on this list are easy to play and digest. Divinity: Original Sin 2 isn't most games on this list. You can jump into this truly epic turn-based RPG alongside your bae on Valentine's Day. You can each get your own character to enjoy, each with their own unique responses to all the NPCs and their own decisions to be made.
Outlive the Undead
7 Days to Die
In this creative survivalism game, you and your companion will do whatever it takes to stay alive. You'll build your own fortress to defend yourself from the zombie horde, using skills, perks, and items you craft to help you do just that.
Gun 'Em Down
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
If you want to extend the fun a bit past Valentine's Day, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a solid package. You'll get both Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 for one low price. These games have you and your comrades collecting guns and cool powers to take down the baddies on a highly corrupt planet. There's tons of humor that's cute, crude, and sometimes both, so check it out if you lovebirds feel like laughing.
Double Date
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 can be perfect for a couple to play no matter which mode you like. Mow down waves of mindless freaks in Zombies, try to be the last duo standing in Blackout, or race to the insane killstreaks in Multiplayer.
Blockbuster
Minecraft
Everyone loves Minecraft, and it's always better with others. When you're dropped into a blocky world that can be transformed any way you want, where do you even start? Cuddle up with your partner and figure it out!
Kapow!
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2
What kind of crime-fighting superhero doesn't have a sidekick? Have yourselves a cute little love fight over who gets to be the boss and then head into Chronopolis to play as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and more.
Rock On
Rock Band 4
This is a pricier option if you don't already own peripherals, but Rock Band 4 is basically guaranteed fun if you can part ways with the money. Between electric, bass, drums, and those pipes in your throat, you can play the role you're most comfortable in your new rock duo.
If games are on the menu for your special night, then these will pull you and your Valentine even closer than you already were. All the games on this list can be played couch style, too. If you're having trouble deciding, we'd recommend giving A Way Out a try. It's the only game on this list that requires a partner to play, adding to the incentive for you and your partner to spend time together on this romantic day.
