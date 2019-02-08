Valentine's Day isn't just about getting that perfect gift for your sweet crush or significant other — it's also about spending some real quality time with them. More and more, gamer couples are choosing to do that by playing co-op games. It makes for the perfect date night, with most co-op games requiring teamwork and communication for success. It'll bring you two closer and you'll have loads of fun doing it. Need some ideas? These PlayStation 4 games are great places to start.

★ Featured favorite A Way Out What better game to play with your significant other on Valentine's Day than one that you literally can't play without them? A Way Out puts you in the shoes of a prisoner hankering for a breakout. He has to enlist the help of a fellow prisoner, however, and that's when your trust is really tested. $45 at Amazon

If games are on the menu for your special night, then these will pull you and your Valentine even closer than you already were. All the games on this list can be played couch style, too. If you're having trouble deciding, we'd recommend giving A Way Out a try. It's the only game on this list that requires a partner to play, adding to the incentive for you and your partner to spend time together on this romantic day.

