Lets face it, when you look at a standard PlayStation 4 it can be kind of boring. It's like a leaning DVR, a mostly bland-looking box sitting in front of your television. There's no harm in making it look a little nicer, especially if you weren't able to score a limited edition version of this console.
Put that spray paint away. There is an easier solution. If you're looking for a way to give your console a makeover, then all you have to do is look for a decal kit for help. Decal kits are a simple and relatively cheap way of customizing your PlayStation 4. If you're in the market for a decal kit, here are some of the best that are available to you right now.
Kingdom Hearts
If you're a big fan of Kingdom Hearts then you're already probably pretty excited for the forthcoming release of the newest game in the series. If you want to rep your excitement a little harder, then you can't do much better than this decal kit. You can order yours for $14.
Deadpool
If you're a little lukewarm on the new Kingdom Hearts game, then perhaps you're more stoked about the release of the new Deadpool movie. If that's the case, then there is also a decal kit for you. You can wrap your console in the merc with a mouth for only $14.
NES
If you're like me, then you're a little bit of a sucker for anything that harkens back to the classic Nintendo Entertainment System. If you'd like to cross the streams of consoles, you can get yourself a decal kit which will make your PlayStation look like an NES. That can be done for a meager $16.
Chrome mirrored
If subtlety isn't your bag, don't worry. There are options available to you. You can wrap your PS4 in a chrome mirrored finish which just might blind you if the sun comes in your window and hits your console just right. There are a multitude of colors available in this mirrored finish for only $13
Wood grain
Do you miss the eighties? Perhaps you wish that your PS4 could look a little bit more like the electronics your parents owned back in the day. If that's the case, you can give your PlayStation a woodgrain makeover. Throw on your smoking jacket and enjoy your new rich mahogany PS4 for only $14.
Droid
In order to avoid running afoul of any litigious legal departments, there are no names mentioned here. However, any Star Warriors fan will instantly recognize this design. If you're looking for a perfect little droid companion while you're gaming, then this just might be the wrap you're looking for. It can be yours for only $16. Just make sure it doesn't have a bad motivator before you leave the lot.
A customized gaming console can be a great symbol of individuality and belief in personal freedom. Unfortunately, not everyone is ready to commit to an intricate and time-consuming paint job. If you're one of those people, but you still want a customized PS4, a decal kit is a great way to go. The options are nearly endless and if you ever change your mind you can always peel it off and you're right back where you started.
Have you used a decal kit on your PS4?
Which one did you get and what was your experience? Let us know below!
