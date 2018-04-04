Lets face it, when you look at a standard PlayStation 4 it can be kind of boring. It's like a leaning DVR, a mostly bland-looking box sitting in front of your television. There's no harm in making it look a little nicer, especially if you weren't able to score a limited edition version of this console. Put that spray paint away. There is an easier solution. If you're looking for a way to give your console a makeover, then all you have to do is look for a decal kit for help. Decal kits are a simple and relatively cheap way of customizing your PlayStation 4. If you're in the market for a decal kit, here are some of the best that are available to you right now. Kingdom Hearts

If you're a big fan of Kingdom Hearts then you're already probably pretty excited for the forthcoming release of the newest game in the series. If you want to rep your excitement a little harder, then you can't do much better than this decal kit. You can order yours for $14.

If you're a little lukewarm on the new Kingdom Hearts game, then perhaps you're more stoked about the release of the new Deadpool movie. If that's the case, then there is also a decal kit for you. You can wrap your console in the merc with a mouth for only $14.

If you're like me, then you're a little bit of a sucker for anything that harkens back to the classic Nintendo Entertainment System. If you'd like to cross the streams of consoles, you can get yourself a decal kit which will make your PlayStation look like an NES. That can be done for a meager $16.

If subtlety isn't your bag, don't worry. There are options available to you. You can wrap your PS4 in a chrome mirrored finish which just might blind you if the sun comes in your window and hits your console just right. There are a multitude of colors available in this mirrored finish for only $13

Do you miss the eighties? Perhaps you wish that your PS4 could look a little bit more like the electronics your parents owned back in the day. If that's the case, you can give your PlayStation a woodgrain makeover. Throw on your smoking jacket and enjoy your new rich mahogany PS4 for only $14.