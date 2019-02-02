Super Mario is almost synonymous with platforming, but unfortunately he's stuck on Nintendo's systems. If you want to play some quality platformers on your PS4, however, you're not entirely out of luck. PlayStation has a slew of great titles ranging from 2D sidescrollers to 3D platformers like Spyro. There's a little something for everyone no matter your skill set.

★ Featured favorite Celeste Celeste isn't for the faint of heart. You wouldn't tell from its graphics, but this is one diabolical and challenging platformer. Making your way to the top of Celeste Mountain is a tremendous test of your capabilities. Luckily for some, Celeste offers an Assist mode that allows players to turn on invincibility, making it accessible to nearly everyone. $20 at PlayStation

Between each platformer above there's a little something for everyone, be it 3D platforming like Spyro or sidescrollers and metroidvanias like Axiom Verge. If you're looking for an extreme challenge, try out Celeste.

