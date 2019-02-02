Super Mario is almost synonymous with platforming, but unfortunately he's stuck on Nintendo's systems. If you want to play some quality platformers on your PS4, however, you're not entirely out of luck. PlayStation has a slew of great titles ranging from 2D sidescrollers to 3D platformers like Spyro. There's a little something for everyone no matter your skill set.
★ Featured favorite
Celeste
Celeste isn't for the faint of heart. You wouldn't tell from its graphics, but this is one diabolical and challenging platformer. Making your way to the top of Celeste Mountain is a tremendous test of your capabilities. Luckily for some, Celeste offers an Assist mode that allows players to turn on invincibility, making it accessible to nearly everyone.
Crash is back
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Crash Bandicoot may be Naughty Dog's baby, but Vicarious Visions masterfully remade it for current-gen consoles. Compiling the first three titles in the iconic series, the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy features completely remastered graphics while retaining the essence of the originals.
Insects galore
Hollow Knight
Metroidvanias always come with certain expectations, and Hollow Knight hit almost all of them perfectly. Make your way through the insect kingdom of Hallownest with only a small nail as your weapon against formidable bosses. I hope you like bugs. (Insects, not game glitches)
The flame still shines bright
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Everyone's favorite purple dragon received the remastered treatment just like Crash Bandicoot did. This 3D platforming collection contains the first three games in the series featuring modern graphics. Developer Toys for Bob embellished some details because of how old the games are, but they retain the familiarity you know and love.
Mexican influence
Guacamelee! 2
Don the mask of a luchador and jump into the Mexiverse in this colorful sidescrolling metroidvania. Use different combinations of wrestling moves to progress between the living and dead realms, each with their own unique challenges. And since it's always more fun with friends, Guacamelee! 2 supports 4-player co-op.
Dynamic duo
Ratchet & Clank
Ratchet and Clank are back and better than ever in the series' most recent release. As with a lot of great 3D platformers today, this is a re-imagining of the first game in the franchise. Don't let the animated movie ruin your interest in this. Ratchet & Clank is an incredible game.
Kickstarted success
Shovel Knight
8-bit platformers may be among some of the earliest video games ever made, but developers are proving that even today retro graphics are timeless. Those who've played DuckTales should recognize the "pogo jump" used in Shovel Knight with the character's shovel, which serves a dual purpose for platforming and offensive combat.
Morbid adventures
INSIDE/Limbo Double Pack
Between INSIDE and Limbo, it can be hard to choose which you should get. So why not both? The INSIDE/Limbo Double Pack features both acclaimed sidescrolling platformers in one package. If you want tight platforming controls, clever puzzles, and thought-provoking narratives, you'll find all of them in this bundle.
Feel-good time
Unravel Two
Yarny is back! And this time he's brought a friend. Unravel Two can be played either solo or with another player as you control an anthropomorphic creature made of yarn and traverse the environment using your wits to solve puzzles and platform your way to the end.
Sci-fi metroidvania
Axiom Verge
Axiom Verge takes the classic metroidvania formula and improves upon it in new and exciting ways. Featuring dozens of weapons and power-ups found throughout the ancient alien world of Sudra, Axiom Verge is relentless and never stops throwing challenges at you until the very end.
Between each platformer above there's a little something for everyone, be it 3D platforming like Spyro or sidescrollers and metroidvanias like Axiom Verge. If you're looking for an extreme challenge, try out Celeste.
