Best Open World Games for PlayStation 4 in 2022

Games are getting bigger than ever when it comes to the sheer size and scale of their worlds. Technology today allows developers to create the most expansive game universes yet, and open-world games tend to take advantage of this the most. If you're looking to sink dozens of hours into it while wandering across the map, these are some of the best open-world games you can choose from.

Get ready to explore

Red Dead Redemption 2 is easily the most polished game out of the bunch with a beautifully rich open world, tons of content, and compelling characters that drive a story you won't soon forget. The time of cowboys and outlaws may be coming to an end, but you'll put up a hell of a fight to continue your way of life. It's easily one of the best games, period.

A western may not be appealing to you, though. If that's the case, take on a fantasy game like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. There is so much to do and see in its world that it can be a little overwhelming, but it's well worth the time spent it'll take you to do so. Get ready to explore new worlds and try one of these awesome open-world games.