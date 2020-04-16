Best OnePlus 8 Cases Android Central 2020

Before your OnePlus 8 shows up in all its colorful glory, you need to get yourself a case. Yes, I know the OnePlus 8 comes with a case in the box, but that's a very basic case that's only really meant to keep your phone safe until you find a good case with proper protection. There's some great cases available for the OnePlus 8 — includng some of my favorite case series on the market — so skip the basic in-box case and get you one of these!

Name brand protection

Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, we're actually seeing launch day availability for name brand cases for the OnePlus 8, which is great news because the shorter turnaround between new OnePlus phones usually means that we have a smaller selection for them, especially among bigger casemakers, but both Spigen and Ringke are selling cases for the regular OnePlus 8 at launch, which I'm thrilled with. The Spigen Liquid Air is a phone I've used and loved on several phones over the last year, adding a bit of grip and a tiny bit of style without using carbon fiber accents or only putting texture on certain parts of the case.

If you prefer a bit more color with your grip, the OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case has two fun colors with the OnePlus 8: Cyan, which reminds me so much of my old turquoise Moto X I could cray, and Smoky Purple, which is an absolutely lovely shade that could either complement the Interstellar Glow's rainbow effect or give your Glacial Green OnePlus 8 more of a Little Mermaid vibe.