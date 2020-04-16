Best OnePlus 8 Cases Android Central 2020
Before your OnePlus 8 shows up in all its colorful glory, you need to get yourself a case. Yes, I know the OnePlus 8 comes with a case in the box, but that's a very basic case that's only really meant to keep your phone safe until you find a good case with proper protection. There's some great cases available for the OnePlus 8 — includng some of my favorite case series on the market — so skip the basic in-box case and get you one of these!
Good and grippy: Spigen Liquid AirStaff pick
I know covering up the colors of the OnePlus 8 is criminal, but sometimes you just need to get a grip more than you need to be wooed by pretty glass. I love the Liquid Air for triangular grid texture it uses, adding a little bit of grip without much bulk or a high price.
Clearly durable: Ringke Fusion X
If you want to show off that Glacial Green or Interstellar Glow without leaving your phone exposed, the Fusion X combines a clear back with a robust bumper with air cushioned corners. This is a divisive design, but I like it, especially that Green variant.
Cool colors: OnePlus 8 Sandstone Bumper Case
OnePlus's Sandstone Bumper Case is one of its first case styles, and still its most popular. This year, they've done away with Red and instead are offering a bright, bold Cyan and a softer, cozier Purple to better complement this year's phone colors.
Fun fabric: OnePlus 8 Nylon Bumper Case
The Nylon case won't be quite as grippy as the Sandstone, but it also won't scream "I'M HERE, LOOK AT MEEEEE" the way Sandstone's colors will. A TPU bumper protects the edges while the woven Nylon back adds grip and style.
Almost invisible: OnePlus 8 Clear Bumper Case
If you want to show off the color of your OnePlus 8 but aren't a fan of the Ringke's more militaristic look, OnePlus makes its own clear case for the OnePlus 8. It's more expensive, but being a first-party case, we know it'll fit like a glove.
Hyrbid protection: Tudia Merge Series
There aren't many heavy-duty cases out for the OnePlus 8 yet, but you shouldn't need to look further than the Merge Series, which is what my family has used to protect their phones for years without fail. There's even four colors to choose from.
Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, we're actually seeing launch day availability for name brand cases for the OnePlus 8, which is great news because the shorter turnaround between new OnePlus phones usually means that we have a smaller selection for them, especially among bigger casemakers, but both Spigen and Ringke are selling cases for the regular OnePlus 8 at launch, which I'm thrilled with. The Spigen Liquid Air is a phone I've used and loved on several phones over the last year, adding a bit of grip and a tiny bit of style without using carbon fiber accents or only putting texture on certain parts of the case.
If you prefer a bit more color with your grip, the OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case has two fun colors with the OnePlus 8: Cyan, which reminds me so much of my old turquoise Moto X I could cray, and Smoky Purple, which is an absolutely lovely shade that could either complement the Interstellar Glow's rainbow effect or give your Glacial Green OnePlus 8 more of a Little Mermaid vibe.
