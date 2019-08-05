Best Messenger Bags for Chromebooks Android Central 2019

When it comes to picking the right bag for your favorite Chromebook, the first option for you might be a traditional backpack. However, over the years we have become more in love with the idea of messenger bag due to the versatility offered without adding too much strain or extra weight. To that point, we have found the best messenger bags for your Chromebook!

Pick what works for you

One of the greatest thing about Chromebooks is the fact that they come in all different shapes and sizes. This means that you can pick the best Chromebook that will work for your needs on a day-in-day-out basis. However, it's important to be able to find the right messenger bag that will be as versatile as the devices it will be carrying.

Our favorite messenger bag for Chromebooks has to be the Tomtoc Waterproof Travel Bag. The bag is capable of holding your 15.6-inch laptop, tablet, and so much more while remaining lightweight and durable. Plus, the little attention to details such as the durable YKK zippers, included luggage strap, and RFID-safe pocket make this a clear winner.

For those not looking to carry their entire world with them, you couldn't go wrong with the Evecase Universal Messenger Tote. There are two sizing options available, fitting up to a 13.3-inch Chromebook, but the included bubble padding is a neat touch to keep your device safe. Plus, there are a couple of smaller pockets for the odds and ends that come with you, but you will never have to worry about this weighing you down as you try to catch that cab.

