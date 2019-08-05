Best Messenger Bags for Chromebooks Android Central 2019
When it comes to picking the right bag for your favorite Chromebook, the first option for you might be a traditional backpack. However, over the years we have become more in love with the idea of messenger bag due to the versatility offered without adding too much strain or extra weight. To that point, we have found the best messenger bags for your Chromebook!
- Travel the world: Tomtoc Waterproof Travel Bag
- Bare essentials: Evecase Universal Messenger Tote
- Canvas tough: Berchirly Canvas Shoulder Bag
- Tried and true: Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag
- Deluxe portability: Thule Stravan Deluxe Bag
- Elite organization: Peak Design Messenger Bag and Field Pouch
- Slim and lightweight: BRINCH Slim Messenger Bag
- Surprisingly rugged: Tomtoc 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag
- No rain here: KAYOND Water-resistant Messenger Bag
- Nothing better than leather: KomalC Leather Briefcase
Travel the world: Tomtoc Waterproof Travel BagStaff pick
For those looking for an all-in-one bag that can carry almost everything you can throw at it, the Tomtoc Waterproof Travel bag is perfect. You'll be able to fit up to a 15.6-inch laptop, an 11-inch tablet, books, clothes, and so much more. The outer material is made from a water-resistant nylon fabric to keep all of your important belongings dry and working. Meanwhile, there are internal organizers and even an RFID-safe pocket to put your wallet or passport.
Bare essentials: Evecase Universal Messenger Tote
If you're looking for a no-nonsense messenger bag, Evecase has a great option with its Universal Tote. The primary compartment has bubble foam padding to keep your Chromebook safe throughout your travels and the padded shoulder strap will keep your arm comfortable. As for sizing, the Evecase Tote comes in two offerings so that you're covered regardless of your Chromebook.
Canvas tough: Berchirly Canvas Shoulder Bag
Canvas backpacks and messenger bags are becoming increasingly popular due to the durability and flexibility that they have to offer. The same can be said for the Berchirly Canvas Shoulder Bag. The primary compartment will keep your 14.7-inch Chromebook protected, while including four outer pockets and one additional inner pocket.
Tried and true: Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag
Timbuk2 is a fan favorite brand and this Messenger Bag comes in the same highly-durable materials as the backpack lineup. This bag specifically is capable of housing up to a 17-inch Chromebook, while including six additional pockets for your other necessities. Timbuk2's Messenger Bag is also water-resistant just in case you get caught in the elements during your travels.
Deluxe portability: Thule Stravan Deluxe Bag
If durability is the name of the game, then the Thule Stravan should be the messenger bag for you. The Stravan fits up to a 15-inch laptop, along with an additional lined pocket for your favorite tablet. There are easy-access front pockets for your portable charger or headphones, and a zipper pocket for your smartphone.
Elite organization: Peak Design Messenger Bag and Field Pouch
Peak Design has been taking the world by storm with its backpacks, but the company also offers an extremely compelling messenger bag. This specific offering includes the Messenger Bag, along with a "Field Pouch" capable of keeping your smaller items organized and available for easy access. The main bag has a padded laptop sleeve for a 13-inch Chromebook along with the divider inserts Peak is known for.
Slim and lightweight: BRINCH Slim Messenger Bag
Are you just heading to the office or to the coffee shop and don't need to take a bunch of stuff? The BRINCH Slim Messenger Bag is the perfect candidate for those situations since it only has a few pockets, including the primary Chromebook compartment. For those who don't need the messenger strap, the BRINCH bag also includes handles so you can pick up and go.
Surprisingly rugged: Tomtoc 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag
On the outside, the Tomtoc 360 Shoulder Bag doesn't really look like too much, but that couldn't be further from the truth. On the outside, there are two large pockets to house your various chargers, mice, or an extra smartphone. The primary pocket is capable of housing up to a 15-inch Chromebook, which will stay protected thanks to the company's CornerArmor technology that protects the corners of the bag.
No rain here: KAYOND Water-resistant Messenger Bag
Black or gray can be so boring when it comes to finding the "right" bag to carry with you. KAYOND solves this problem with its rose-pattern Messenger Bags, which not only will house up to 14.1-inch Chromebooks, but also looks good in the process. Plus, these bags are water-resistant while remaining lightweight enough to not cause any additional strain.
Nothing better than leather: KomalC Leather Briefcase
There is just something about leather that makes people go wild, and leather messenger bags are the epitome of this. The durability is almost unmatched, and once the leather is worn it will look amazing. The KomalC Leather Briefcase is a great example with its primary pocket for your 15.6-inch Chromebook along with two large outer pockets for your other accessories.
Pick what works for you
One of the greatest thing about Chromebooks is the fact that they come in all different shapes and sizes. This means that you can pick the best Chromebook that will work for your needs on a day-in-day-out basis. However, it's important to be able to find the right messenger bag that will be as versatile as the devices it will be carrying.
Our favorite messenger bag for Chromebooks has to be the Tomtoc Waterproof Travel Bag. The bag is capable of holding your 15.6-inch laptop, tablet, and so much more while remaining lightweight and durable. Plus, the little attention to details such as the durable YKK zippers, included luggage strap, and RFID-safe pocket make this a clear winner.
For those not looking to carry their entire world with them, you couldn't go wrong with the Evecase Universal Messenger Tote. There are two sizing options available, fitting up to a 13.3-inch Chromebook, but the included bubble padding is a neat touch to keep your device safe. Plus, there are a couple of smaller pockets for the odds and ends that come with you, but you will never have to worry about this weighing you down as you try to catch that cab.
