The LG G8 is a really gorgeous phone. Seriously. The sleek glass back is smooth and silky, there's no camera bump in sight, and it touts a large and colorful OLED display. One thing the G8 is not, however, is immune from damage. Whether it be general wear-and-tear or lethal drops, you'll want a case to protect your G8 from everything. Need help deciding what to get? These are our top picks.
Just buy it
Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff pick
Spigen's Rugged Armor series is continually one of the best case options for just about any smartphone. The design might be a little basic, but it offers ample protection for the G8, sleek carbon fiber accents, tactile button covers, and comes in at a great price.
Extra tough
Spigen Tough Armor
If you need a bit more protection than the average bear, the Spigen Tough Armor is a phenomenal choice. It uses Spigen's Air Cushion Technology to protect against drops and even features a MIL-STD 810G military-grade rating. There's also a built-in kickstand and three colors.
Easy card access
Heromiracle Bumper Cover
As convenient as wallet cases are, the folio style they usually come in isn't for everyone. That's why we really dig what Heromiracle's created here. It looks like a basic faux leather case at first glance, but around back are two slots for storing credit cards. Nifty!
A unique option
Ringke Fusion-X
The Ringke Fusion-X combines a clear and rugged case, morphs it into one package, and the end result is great. The clear back shows off the G8's beauty, the frame surrounding the border comes in three different colors to add extra pop, and you get reliable military-grade protection.
Clearly great
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Want a simple clear case that doesn't do anything special or flashy? That's where the Liquid Crystal from Spigen comes in. This is one of the best clear cases on the market, offering a sturdy design to keep the G8 safe, a grippy backside, and great button covers.
Colorful and durable
PUSHIMEI Air Cushion
Next up on the list, we have the PUSHIMEI Air Cushion case. There's a dual layer design that combines a flexible TPU inner case and a hard plastic outer shell. This combo offers fantastic coverage for the G8, and even better, it comes in five striking colors.
Wallet case
Foluu Flip Folio
No matter what phone you have, it's always a good idea to have a wallet case on-hand. Being able to combine your phone and wallet into one package is awfully convenient, and with this particular model, we love the built-in kickstand feature, multiple available colors, and faux leather design.
Dual-layer goodness
Incipio DualPro
Incipio is another big name when it comes to cases. One of our favorites is the company's DualPro. The dual-layer design gives you fantastic protection from big drops, it's shock-absorbent, and has precise cutouts for the fingerprint sensor, cameras, and buttons.
Thin as can be
Anccer Colorful Series
I'm a big fan of thin cases, and for the LG G8, one of the best you can get is the Anccer Colorful Series. It measures in at just 0.3mm, allowing the G8 to retain its naturally slim profile. You also have your choice of multiple colors, including black, blue, red, green, and pink.
Still can't decide?
This list might look a little overwhelming, and that's OK. If you can't decide what case to get, a great place to start is the Spigen Rugged Armor. It doesn't really do anything to reinvent the wheel, but it's a case we've relied on for years and likely will remain that way for a while to come.
If you need something that's a bit more heavy-duty, both the Spigen Tough Armor and PUSHIMEI Air Cushion are seriously durable options we think you'll love. This is more protection than what most people probably need, but if you know you drop your phone a lot, these are good choices.
Lastly, my personal favorite case would have to be the Anccer Colorful Series. I'm a sucker for ultra-thin cases, and Anccer makes some of the best you'll find. This case looks and feels great on the G8, and I especially like all of the colors/textures Anccer offers.
