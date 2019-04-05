The LG G8 is a really gorgeous phone. Seriously. The sleek glass back is smooth and silky, there's no camera bump in sight, and it touts a large and colorful OLED display. One thing the G8 is not, however, is immune from damage. Whether it be general wear-and-tear or lethal drops, you'll want a case to protect your G8 from everything. Need help deciding what to get? These are our top picks.

Still can't decide?

This list might look a little overwhelming, and that's OK. If you can't decide what case to get, a great place to start is the Spigen Rugged Armor. It doesn't really do anything to reinvent the wheel, but it's a case we've relied on for years and likely will remain that way for a while to come.

If you need something that's a bit more heavy-duty, both the Spigen Tough Armor and PUSHIMEI Air Cushion are seriously durable options we think you'll love. This is more protection than what most people probably need, but if you know you drop your phone a lot, these are good choices.

Lastly, my personal favorite case would have to be the Anccer Colorful Series. I'm a sucker for ultra-thin cases, and Anccer makes some of the best you'll find. This case looks and feels great on the G8, and I especially like all of the colors/textures Anccer offers.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.