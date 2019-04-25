So, you want a keyboard to use with your PlayStation 4. If you want to use it with games, you should know that most only support them for sending messages to other players in-game, not for an alternative controller. Because of this, you don't need to go all-out on a fancy keyboard. A compact keyboard like the Jelly Comb can sit next to you on the couch while you play games and is just as easy to pull into your lap for a quick message.

Weigh out your options

When getting a keyboard for your PS4, you don't need to go all-out (unless you want to). While there are games that support a mouse and keyboard to use as a controller, most just allow you to use it for messaging in-game. You can also use it for inputting passwords or doing searches, but it has limited capability.

Whatever keyboard you choose to use with your PS4, I hope that it makes your gaming experience a little better. There are plenty of great options ranging in budget, durability, size, and connectivity. Just make sure you weigh all the options and your own preferences. If you have larger hands you should probably go for a full-sized keyboard like the Logitech K800 or the Redragon K552-BB bundle.

At the end of the day, you want to make sure you find the one that best fits your needs and wallet. The Jelly Comb is my favorite for the foldable features, compact size, and satisfying button clicks, but you may be more inclined to a more durable keyboard like the MCSaite Super Mini Keyboard! Let's be real, though. All of these options are great so you can't go wrong with any of them!

