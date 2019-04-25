So, you want a keyboard to use with your PlayStation 4. If you want to use it with games, you should know that most only support them for sending messages to other players in-game, not for an alternative controller. Because of this, you don't need to go all-out on a fancy keyboard. A compact keyboard like the Jelly Comb can sit next to you on the couch while you play games and is just as easy to pull into your lap for a quick message.
Mouse pad and keyboard: Jelly Comb Foldable KeyboardStaff pick
The Jelly Comb option is reliable, easy to store, compact, and comes with its own touchscreen mouse! Don't waste your time with a bulky keyboard (unless that's your preference) and instead go for the option that won't get in your way and is comfortable to use. When you're not using it to type to your friends on PlayStation Network, you can also use it on Android, Windows, PC, and tablets!
Wireless and low priced: Logitech K380
If you're looking for a simple keyboard that is wireless, compact, and doesn't cost an arm and a leg, you might want to consider this buddy from Logitech. There isn't a lot to this keyboard with the round buttons but its low price makes it a fine little piece of hardware that gets the job done.
Slim and sleek: Macally Compact Keyboard
Even though the Macally keyboard is small it still has all of the function keys (F1, F2, etc) that most compact keyboards lack. The tactile keys are extremely satisfying to type with and since it doesn't need drivers, it's compatible with most devices, whether they run Apple or Windows.
Small and durable: MCSaite Super Mini Keyboard
The MCSaite keyboard was built to take a beating, but it's incredibly small in size. It will definitely survive a drop of unexpected gaming rage and is perfect for staying out of the way when you don't need the keyboard for messaging. The smaller buttons make this more useful for tiny hands, however. Larger hands beware!
Wireless with numpad: Logitech K800
If you like the simplicity of the Logitech K380 but you need just a little more, check out the K800. It's still doesn't brandish a bunch of bells and whistles but it does offer a numpad, which can be an important addition for some gamers.
All the bells and whistles: Redragon K552-BB
If you are looking for a serious bang for your buck, look no further. This keyboard has almost everything — mechanical keys and an LED backlight will have you in gaming heaven. You also get a mouse and a headset for one heck of a deal.
Weigh out your options
When getting a keyboard for your PS4, you don't need to go all-out (unless you want to). While there are games that support a mouse and keyboard to use as a controller, most just allow you to use it for messaging in-game. You can also use it for inputting passwords or doing searches, but it has limited capability.
Whatever keyboard you choose to use with your PS4, I hope that it makes your gaming experience a little better. There are plenty of great options ranging in budget, durability, size, and connectivity. Just make sure you weigh all the options and your own preferences. If you have larger hands you should probably go for a full-sized keyboard like the Logitech K800 or the Redragon K552-BB bundle.
At the end of the day, you want to make sure you find the one that best fits your needs and wallet. The Jelly Comb is my favorite for the foldable features, compact size, and satisfying button clicks, but you may be more inclined to a more durable keyboard like the MCSaite Super Mini Keyboard! Let's be real, though. All of these options are great so you can't go wrong with any of them!
