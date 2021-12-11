Best horror games for PS4 2022

Halloween is almost upon us, and even if you're not a fan of the holiday, this time of year is often associated with scary movies, games, or just embracing the spookier vibes of fall. If you're anything like me, you sometimes love to get the pants scared off of you with a good horror game. Unfortunately, not all horror games are created equal.

There are loads of games intended to give you the creeps, but they fall way short. However, some of the best PS4 horror games are also some of the best games the PS4 has to showcase. With many of these games likely to transfer to the PS5, you may want to get familiar with these titles, especially with Halloween just around the corner.

Resident Evil Village

The latest entry in the Resident Evil series takes players to a village where some incredibly eery things are happening. While the more well-known aspects of the game (namely Lady Dimitrescu) have already made their way all over the internet, Resident Evil Village does boast some legitimately scary moments, including one section that is straight-up terrifying.

Fans of the series should also feel right at home here, as the game features more of a return to the Resident Evil 4 style of action horror than in its predecessor, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. However, despite the pivot back into the action genre, Village is still every bit as scary as any other Resident Evil game and is a must-play for the spooky season.

Resident Evil Village - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

Return to the world of Resident Evil with this latest installment, and continue the saga of Ethan Winters by taking on a village of monsters.

Back 4 Blood

One of the most iconic and beloved horror games of all time is Left 4 Dead and its sequel, Left 4 Dead 2. If you happen to be one of the many who love those games, then Back 4 Blood will be right your alley.

Made by Turtle Rock Studios — the same studio that made the first two Left 4 Dead titles — Back 4 Blood is an online multiplayer FPS that pits players against a horde of zombies. Similar to Left 4 Dead, players have to navigate a variety of levels, each with their own section, and make it out as a team.

New aspects to the game, like the ability to build up a "deck" of cards with various skills, make it a bit deeper than Left 4 Dead, and make for something that will keep you playing for a long time.

Back 4 Blood - PlayStation 4

Take on a horde of zombies and survive against some new and terrifying types of monsters.

Until Dawn

Until Dawn isn't a perfect game, but it's one of the best and most fun horror games out there. Supermassive Games did a great job developing a creepy mood that drips off the screen.

It's also nice to see when a developer creates a decision-making mechanic that seems to impact how the game plays out. The decision-making then adds to the replayability of the game.

Until Dawn - PlayStation 4

Dive into an incredibly gripping story that puts you at the forefront of every decision made.

Alien: Isolation

Holy macaroni, I loved this game. If you're a fan of Ridley Scott's original Alien film, then you're going to love Alien: Isolation. Developer Creative Assembly managed to capture the mood and visual style of the first Alien film impeccably.

On top of that, it's chock full of tense and frightening moments. The original Alien film was essentially a slasher film in space, and that is exactly what Alien: Isolation feels like as you try to creep, hide, and run away from a Xenomorph.

Alien: Isolation - PlayStation 4

Alien: Isolation perfectly captures the feeling of dread and fear that the original classic films do, all while being a fun game, too.

The Walking Dead: The Definitive Series

Telltale's The Walking Dead series originally landed on the scene in 2016 and quickly cemented itself as one of the better horror games around. With the entire saga now done, players can experience the full story from start to finish.

While the game features tons of scares, the game isn't just about getting scared, as it'll have you making tons of emotional and thrilling choices along the way. This is a must-play for any horror fan.

The Walking Dead: The Definitive Series

Telltale's The Walking Dead series remains a classic in the world of gaming and one of the most emotional and well-told stories in the horror genre to date.

Little Nightmares 2

The sequel to the hit horror game Little Nightmares, Little Nightmares 2, once again drops players into a world filled with unique and creepily designed characters. Gameplay is similar to the original, with a 2.5D world that players can explore in various ways, all while staying away from certain enemies looking to chase you down.

What makes Little Nightmares 2 so good is its environment, which features some incredibly drawn and detailed monsters to some spooky settings. If you're someone who is into a creepy atmosphere and not just jump scares, then this might just be for you.

Little Nightmares 2 - PlayStation 4

Little Nightmares 2 throws players back into the scary world of the original, this time with new monsters who are bound to creep out even the oldest horror veteran.

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II takes many of the scares from the first game and turns them up a notch. New enemy types mean you'll be on high alert at all times, and the plot of the game also features fears of a different kind as well. If you haven't yet picked this one up and are looking for all sorts of scares, then this is a must-buy.

Unlike many other games on this list, The Last of Us Part II isn't something that features "classic" horror scares, although some of the monsters in this game are undoubtedly scary. Instead, the game builds on the feeling of despair and loneliness that the original game touched on and includes some brilliant performances from its cast.

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

Not a traditional horror game, but one that will still leave you with a feeling of dread and fear by the end of it.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The king is back! There were some moments in the previous decade where I was pretty sure that the Resident Evil franchise had lost every ounce of its creepy mojo. However, in 2017, Capcom dropped Resident Evil 7 in our collective laps.

Not only is it a fantastic Resident Evil game, but it may also just be one of the best horror games of all time. With solid scares, a great mood, and pacing so tight you can bounce a quarter off of it, it's worth your time.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - PlayStation 4

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard may not be the traditional Resident Evil experience, but it does bring back many of the horror vibes from the series.

Dead by Daylight

I have never been as terrified of being chased in a game as I am when it's my friend playing the killer. So work together to survive, but just don't speak too loudly, or they'll know where to find you.

If you're a fan of classic horror films, you will feel right at home in Dead by Daylight. This is one of the best group survival games out there, and we highly recommend it if you have a few other friends that also love to be scared.

Dead by Daylight - PlayStation 4

If you want to dive in and play with some of the most iconic horror characters around, Dead by Daylight is for you.

Soma

If you're a fan of the Amnesia series or just a fan of creepy atmospheric games in general, then Soma is definitely for you. Frictional Games — the same developer behind the Amnesia series — deliver another standout horror title, this time set in an underwater research facility.

Similarly to other Amnesia titles, Soma features an incredibly tense and creepy environment that forces players to find creative ways to stay out of sight of different enemies, all while solving various puzzles to advance through the story.

Unlike the Amnesia series, Soma is much more of a straightforward story and requires less navigating menus and managing inventories, so you'll be able to just focus on the incredible story presented to you.

Soma

Dive into an underwater horror game that will leave you anxiously checking every corner and room for scares.

Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection

While the series has become mostly fodder for memes and jokes, the original Five Nights at Freddy's was a surprisingly scary game. Originally released in 2014, the title put players in the shoes of a security guard who must watch over animatronic mascots for a Chuck E. Cheese-like restaurant. But, of course, things quickly go wrong, and scary things begin happening with the animatronics.

Since then, the series has exploded, with various spin-off games, novels, and even a film adaptation. However, if you've never played the original title or any of its sequels, then The Core Collection is for you.

The bundle comes with the first five titles in the series and is good for those looking to dive into the ever-expanding lore of FNAF or those simply looking for a quick game that will give them some scares.

Five Nights at Freddy's: The Core Collection

Experience the original Five Nights at Freddy's titles to see what all the fame is about, or just to get scared by some creepy animatronic animals.

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil fans have had a few good years. Resident Evil 7 was a killer return to form that had me feeling equal parts excitement and terror. As if that weren't enough, Resident Evil 2 is an amazing remake of the beloved classic with new elements mixed in.

If you want some great scares and fantastic gameplay, I suggest picking it up, not only because it's one of the better remakes of a classic game available, but also due to just how great of a job it does capturing the original games' feeling of survival horror.

Resident Evil 2 - PlayStation 4

Return to the world of survival horror and see just why the Resident Evil franchise has become as iconic as it is.