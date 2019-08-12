Best Gifts For PlayStation 4 Owners Android Central 2019

If you're shopping for someone who is a huge PlayStation 4 fan and you're not entirely sure what that means, know that you are not alone. Shopping for a gamer isn't always the easiest thing in the world. It's doubly hard if they're the type to go out and buy the latest game the first day it's available. If your PlayStation 4 fan has switched to shopping digital, you may not even be able to see what games they have without tipping them off. So what do you do for gifts?

Give with confidence

With a few items to get you started shopping for the PlayStation gamer in your life, any of these will likely put a smile on their face. But a pro-gaming controller like the Astro c40 TR's might make it a sheer grin. It is so customizable that it can fit anybody's preference for layout and comfort, and it is something not everybody would splurge to buy themselves. However, that price tag doesn't make it a gift everybody can give, and there is no shame in that.

You will never go wrong with a PlayStation Store gift card, it can be any game your gamer wants and who can say no to that. With values ranging from $10 to $100, it can fit any budget, and they don't expire. If that title they were hoping hasn't released just yet, it can be saved in their PlayStation wallet for when they want to use it.

But, no matter what you decide to get for your gamer, the fact that you are putting in an effort to understand their hobby. Helping them find something they'll enjoy is what means the most.

